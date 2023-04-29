2023 NFL draft: Rams make Toledo’s Desjuan Johnson Mr. Irrelevant with 259th and final pick
The Los Angeles Rams swung a deal with the Houston Texans for the 259th pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
That would be the final choice in this process and it makes DesJuan Johnson, a defensive tackle from Toledo. Mr. Irrelevant.
Rams now have the famous “Mr irrelevant” draft pick https://t.co/HgqV8AS2tM pic.twitter.com/lFQkYOSOM9
— Rams Tapes (@RamsTapes) April 29, 2023
#Rams all-time Mr. Irrelevant picks:
2023 – ???
2008 – LB David Vobora, Idaho
1988 – WR Jeff Beathard, Southern Oregon
— JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 29, 2023
Every Mr. Irrelevant
Year
Name
Team (Pos.)
Game Appearances
2022
49ers (QB)
9
Year
Name
Team (Pos.)
Game Appearances
2019
Caleb Wilson
Cardinals (TE)
5
2018
Trey Quinn
Redskins (WR)
15
2017
Chad Kelly
Broncos (QB)
1
2016
Kalan Reed
Titans (CB)
7
2015
Gerald Christian
Cardinals (TE)
3
2014
Lonnie Ballentine
Texans (S)
4
2013
Justice Cunningham
Colts (TE)
4
2012
Chandler Harnish
Colts (QB)
0
2011
Cheta Ozougwu
Texans (DE)
9
2010
Tim Toone
Lions (WR)
0
2009
Chiefs (K)
166
2008
David Vobora
Rams (OLB)
40
2007
Ramzee Robinson
Lions (CB)
26
2006
Kevin McMahan
Raiders (WR)
0
2005
Andy Stokes
Patriots (TE)
0
2004
Andre Sommersell
Raiders (LB)
0
2003
Ryan Hoag
Raiders (WR)
0
2002
Ahmad Miller
Texans (DT)
0
2001
Tevita Ofahengaue
Cardinals (TE)
0
2000
Michael Green
Bears (DB)
104
1999
Jim Finn
Bears (RB)
106
1998
Cam Quayle
Ravens (TE)
0
1997
Ronnie McAda
Packers (QB)
0
1996
Sam Manuel
49ers (LB)
0
1995
Michael Reed
Panthers (DB)
0
1994
Marty Moore
Patriots (LB)
112
1993
Daron Alcorn
Buccaneers (K)
0
1992
Matt Elliott
Redskins (C)
63
1991
Larry Wanke
Giants (QB)
0
1990
Demetrius Davis
Raiders (TE)
0
1989
Everett Ross
Vikings (WR)
0
1988
Jeff Beathard
Rams (WR)
0
1987
Norman Jefferson
Packers (DB)
14
1986
Mike Travis
Chargers (DB)
0
1985
Donald Chumley
49ers (DT)
0
1984
Randy Essington
Raiders (QB)
0
1983
John Tuggle
Giants (RB)
16
1982
Tim Washington
49ers (DB)
2
1981
Phil Nelson
Raiders (TE)
0
1980
Tyrone McGriff
Steelers (G)
36
1979
Mike Almond
Steelers (WR)
0
1978
Lee Washburn
Cowboys (G)
0
1977
Jim Kelleher
Vikings (RB)
0
1976
Kelvin Kirk
Steelers (WR)
0