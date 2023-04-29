2023 NFL draft: Rams make Toledo’s Desjuan Johnson Mr. Irrelevant with 259th and final pick

Barry Werner
·2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams swung a deal with the Houston Texans for the 259th pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

That would be the final choice in this process and it makes DesJuan Johnson, a defensive tackle from Toledo. Mr. Irrelevant.

Every Mr. Irrelevant

 

Year

Name

Team (Pos.)

Game Appearances

2022

Brock Purdy

49ers (QB)

9

2019

Caleb Wilson

Cardinals (TE)

5

2018

Trey Quinn

Redskins (WR)

15

2017

Chad Kelly

Broncos (QB)

1

2016

Kalan Reed

Titans (CB)

7

2015

Gerald Christian

Cardinals (TE)

3

2014

Lonnie Ballentine

Texans (S)

4

2013

Justice Cunningham

Colts (TE)

4

2012

Chandler Harnish

Colts (QB)

0

2011

Cheta Ozougwu

Texans (DE)

9

2010

Tim Toone

Lions (WR)

0

2009

Ryan Succop

Chiefs (K)

166

2008

David Vobora

Rams (OLB)

40

2007

Ramzee Robinson

Lions (CB)

26

2006

Kevin McMahan

Raiders (WR)

0

2005

Andy Stokes

Patriots (TE)

0

2004

Andre Sommersell

Raiders (LB)

0

2003

Ryan Hoag

Raiders (WR)

0

2002

Ahmad Miller

Texans (DT)

0

2001

Tevita Ofahengaue

Cardinals (TE)

0

2000

Michael Green

Bears (DB)

104

1999

Jim Finn

Bears (RB)

106

1998

Cam Quayle

Ravens (TE)

0

1997

Ronnie McAda

Packers (QB)

0

1996

Sam Manuel

49ers (LB)

0

1995

Michael Reed

Panthers (DB)

0

1994

Marty Moore

Patriots (LB)

112

1993

Daron Alcorn

Buccaneers (K)

0

1992

Matt Elliott

Redskins (C)

63

1991

Larry Wanke

Giants (QB)

0

1990

Demetrius Davis

Raiders (TE)

0

1989

Everett Ross

Vikings (WR)

0

1988

Jeff Beathard

Rams (WR)

0

1987

Norman Jefferson

Packers (DB)

14

1986

Mike Travis

Chargers (DB)

0

1985

Donald Chumley

49ers (DT)

0

1984

Randy Essington

Raiders (QB)

0

1983

John Tuggle

Giants (RB)

16

1982

Tim Washington

49ers (DB)

2

1981

Phil Nelson

Raiders (TE)

0

1980

Tyrone McGriff

Steelers (G)

36

1979

Mike Almond

Steelers (WR)

0

1978

Lee Washburn

Cowboys (G)

0

1977

Jim Kelleher

Vikings (RB)

0

1976

Kelvin Kirk

Steelers (WR)

0

 

