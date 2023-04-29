2023 NFL draft: Rams make Toledo’s Desjuan Johnson Mr. Irrelevant with 259th and final pick

The Los Angeles Rams swung a deal with the Houston Texans for the 259th pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

That would be the final choice in this process and it makes DesJuan Johnson, a defensive tackle from Toledo. Mr. Irrelevant.

Rams now have the famous “Mr irrelevant” draft pick https://t.co/HgqV8AS2tM pic.twitter.com/lFQkYOSOM9 — Rams Tapes (@RamsTapes) April 29, 2023

#Rams all-time Mr. Irrelevant picks:

2023 – ???

2008 – LB David Vobora, Idaho

1988 – WR Jeff Beathard, Southern Oregon — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 29, 2023

Every Mr. Irrelevant

Year Name Team (Pos.) Game Appearances 2022 Brock Purdy 49ers (QB) 9 Year Name Team (Pos.) Game Appearances 2019 Caleb Wilson Cardinals (TE) 5 2018 Trey Quinn Redskins (WR) 15 2017 Chad Kelly Broncos (QB) 1 2016 Kalan Reed Titans (CB) 7 2015 Gerald Christian Cardinals (TE) 3 2014 Lonnie Ballentine Texans (S) 4 2013 Justice Cunningham Colts (TE) 4 2012 Chandler Harnish Colts (QB) 0 2011 Cheta Ozougwu Texans (DE) 9 2010 Tim Toone Lions (WR) 0 2009 Ryan Succop Chiefs (K) 166 2008 David Vobora Rams (OLB) 40 2007 Ramzee Robinson Lions (CB) 26 2006 Kevin McMahan Raiders (WR) 0 2005 Andy Stokes Patriots (TE) 0 2004 Andre Sommersell Raiders (LB) 0 2003 Ryan Hoag Raiders (WR) 0 2002 Ahmad Miller Texans (DT) 0 2001 Tevita Ofahengaue Cardinals (TE) 0 2000 Michael Green Bears (DB) 104 1999 Jim Finn Bears (RB) 106 1998 Cam Quayle Ravens (TE) 0 1997 Ronnie McAda Packers (QB) 0 1996 Sam Manuel 49ers (LB) 0 1995 Michael Reed Panthers (DB) 0 1994 Marty Moore Patriots (LB) 112 1993 Daron Alcorn Buccaneers (K) 0 1992 Matt Elliott Redskins (C) 63 1991 Larry Wanke Giants (QB) 0 1990 Demetrius Davis Raiders (TE) 0 1989 Everett Ross Vikings (WR) 0 1988 Jeff Beathard Rams (WR) 0 1987 Norman Jefferson Packers (DB) 14 1986 Mike Travis Chargers (DB) 0 1985 Donald Chumley 49ers (DT) 0 1984 Randy Essington Raiders (QB) 0 1983 John Tuggle Giants (RB) 16 1982 Tim Washington 49ers (DB) 2 1981 Phil Nelson Raiders (TE) 0 1980 Tyrone McGriff Steelers (G) 36 1979 Mike Almond Steelers (WR) 0 1978 Lee Washburn Cowboys (G) 0 1977 Jim Kelleher Vikings (RB) 0 1976 Kelvin Kirk Steelers (WR) 0

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire