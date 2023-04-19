Cowboys’ Brandin Cooks wows Dak Prescott after first session: ‘That is real speed’
From @ToddBrock24f7 | It took a month for the Cowboys QB to finally throw to his newest WR, but he came away from their first reps impressed by the veteran.
From @ToddBrock24f7 | It took a month for the Cowboys QB to finally throw to his newest WR, but he came away from their first reps impressed by the veteran.
“He’s probably a No. 2 who has been paid as a No. 1 for most of his career,” one executive told Yahoo Sports.
The Cardinals are keen to trade Hopkins, but where could he land?
Can the Miami Heat take a commanding lead vs. Milwaukee?
23 drivers have odds of +2800 or better while favorite Joey Logano's odds are just +1000.
The Boston crowd affirmed what White rediscovered in his first full season with the Celtics: He belongs.
The Suns overcame a slow start on Tuesday night to even up their series with the Clippers 1-1.
The suspension “was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
After winning Game 1, the Knicks got blown out in Game 2 and saw their best player face an injury scare with the game already out of hand.
Matt Harmon and crew wrap up our “teams that will shape the draft” series with a deep dive into the best and worst team in the NFC from last year: The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.
Matt Harmon examines 11 players who could be facing a rookie challenger after the NFL Draft and what impact that could have on 2023 fantasy values.
Do the Yankees think we forgot they built a new stadium in 2009?
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
By the NBA's definition, Fox had one of the most clutch seasons in league history.
What a brutal turn of events for the Rays.
Garrett won't be participating and more Pro Bowl games.
One pair to wager in the Top 20 market who can win the Zurich Classic
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins provided an update on Morant on Tuesday.
The Panthers don't seem too worried about Bryce Young.
The move comes after appeals panels ruled differently on cases involving the same hood louver violations at Phoenix.
Green was ejected from Game 2 of the Warriors-Kings playoff match after he stepped on Kings forward, Domantas Sabonis.