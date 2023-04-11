2023 NFL draft: QBs go 1-2-3, trades abound in network-wide two-round mock

We’re just about a couple of weeks away from the 2023 NFL draft, where teams are finalizing their draft boards.

We’ve already seen movement at the top of the draft with the Chicago Bears sending the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, and there could be more trades on the way when the draft kicks off April 27.

Now that April is underway, we’re unveiling our third NFL Wires mock draft. Our NFL Wire editors made their selections for the first two rounds of the draft, which included plenty of trades and quarterbacks going 1-2-3

Find out the full breakdown, including where the Buffalo Bills went with their selections, below: .

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

What was a four-horse race to finish atop the 2023 NFL draft seemingly now has just two contenders coming down the stretch. But what if the trailing Thoroughbred made a comeback on the outside? While Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are the two safest projections at the quarterback position, neither possess the upside Richardson does. The 6-foot-4, 244-pounder has the biggest arm, the fastest legs and the most potent athletic profile—perhaps ever—of the entire stable. Holding Richardson back from being the surefire selection is his inexperience as a starter and mild inconsistencies in his throwing mechanics. But what’s the point of having an expensive coaching staff with two former NFL quarterbacks and Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant if you can’t raise a foal with this type of promise? – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

2. Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

If the Panthers are going to avoid Young in any capacity, the Texans are going to make the easy decision. Young brings leadership and playmaking that has been sorely missing from under center for the past two seasons. The former 2021 Heisman Trophy winner can easily slide in as the new face of the franchise and talented lieutenant under new coach DeMeco Ryans. Houston has done their homework and it is the 5-10, 204-pound signal caller for better or worse. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

3. Tennessee Titans (from ARI): QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Trade details:

Titans receive: No. 3

Cardinals receive: Nos. 11, 41, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick

I immediately picked up the phone once I saw the Panthers take Anthony Richardson at No. 1 overall and struck a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, which saw the Titans sending their 2023 first- and second-round picks, as well as a 2024 first and 2025 second. What’s even better about that deal is Tennessee only gives up two firsts, as opposed to the Niners who gave up three firsts in their 2021 deal to move up for Trey Lance. No matter how you view the package, it’s well worth it, as the Titans land the best quarterback in the draft in Stroud, a player who can lead the franchise for the next decade-plus. The Titans will be without their second-round pick this year, and a pair of early-round picks in the next few years, but general manager Ran Carthon will have a ton of cap space to work with in 2024 to put more pieces around Stroud. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts aren’t going to get in a bidding war to trade up, and it would be difficult to match the deal Tennessee gave up in this mock. If all things are equal, Chris Ballard would certainly trade back. But I don’t think he survives the season without bringing in some kind of hope in the form of a rookie quarterback. So we stood pat and took the fourth quarterback off the board in Levis. The Colts will like what Levis brings from a leadership, toughness and traits perspective. He has the arm strength to make every throw in the book and could thrive in a heavy play-action scheme that emphasizes crosser and middle-of-the-field concepts. He lacks the ability to vary velocity on his throws and is surprisingly inaccurate outside the numbers despite his arm strength. If the Colts can fix his mechanical issues (specifically his lower half), they can unlock some of his upside as a passer. The Colts may change their tune about not moving up to No. 3 after working out the top quarterbacks this week, but if they stay put, this scenario is pretty likely. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

This pick goes against type for the Seahawks, who tend to select their cornerbacks on Day 3 of the draft. However, by taking the top-ranked cornerback prospect in a deep class of them they get a sure thing for the left boundary spot. That gives them a fie

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR): EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

Anderson is the highest-end pass rusher in this draft. Pairing him with last year’s rookie sack champ, Aidan Hutchinson, would give the Lions an amazing young EDGE bookends that could wreak havoc on the league. Anderson falling to six is an incredible case of good fortune for Detroit, though there are some minor concerns with Anderson’s decline in production from 2021 to 2022. He’s an all-around talent worthy of the Lions trading up from ix to acquire, a “sprint to the podium” kind of pick for Lions GM Brad Holmes. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

7. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The Raiders would have loved to see Levis or one of the top defenders still on the board, but that didn’t happen. Instead, they pivot to the best offensive lineman in the draft in Paris Johnson Jr. from Ohio State. Johnson has the ability to play guard and tackle, which makes him a perfect fit in Las Vegas. Johnson could start his career off at guard and then move to tackle down the road. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

8. Atlanta Falcons: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

While the Falcons considered taking Jalen Carter here, Tyree Wilson made more sense given the current makeup of the roster. The Texas Tech defensive end has a lengthy frame and the strength to back it up. He adds versatility and pass-rushing ability to Atlanta’s revamped defensive line. The team signed 36-year-old Calais Campbell, who is a perfect mentor for Wilson. In 2022, he finished with 32 hurries, 10 QB hits and eight sacks for the Red Raiders. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carter is believed to be the best prospect in this draft class, but his off-field issues and poor pro day performance has many predicting he could fall to the Bears at No. 9. That’s what happened in this scenario. But would Chicago take a risk on Carter? That’s what GM Ryan Poles and his staff have to figure out, which is why they hosted Carter on a Top 30 visit. There’s no denying the talent, but that visit was about getting to know the player. Poles and his staff are being cautious about bringing the wrong person into the locker room as the Bears are still a young, impressionable team. But they’re also in need of talent, and Carter is everything Matt Eberflus is looking for in a disruptive 3-technique. Character is huge for Poles and Eberflus. So, if Carter does indeed fall to ninth overall and the Bears draft him, it would speak volumes about Carter the person. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

A star at Northwestern, Skoronski would chart a similar path to that of Cam Jurgens in 2022, and he’d likely see time at guard and tackle while developing under Jeff Stoutland. Skoronski could be a better fit at guard than tackle, even though he started 33 games at left tackle in college. Philadelphia likes to build from the inside out and they nab the best player at one of the most critical positions. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

11. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

With a roster that needs much more than just one great player, picking up an extra second-round pick and picks in the next two drafts was a good deal. While Will Anderson was the preferred player for most fans, he was never going to be on the board at No. 11. Instead, with Tyree Wilson also off the board, cornerback comes into focus. Porter comes with NFL bloodlines, his father having played 13 years in the NFL, including two for the Cardinals. He has size/length/athleticism combo unmatched. There just aren’t cornerbacks his size who run as well as he does. He broke up 11 passes for Penn State last season. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

12. Green Bay Packers (from HOU via CLE): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Trade details:

Packers receive: No. 12

Texans receive: Nos. 15, 116

The Packers need more weapons around Jordan Love and aren’t willing to wait around, especially with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the board and the Jets and Patriots looming. Sending a fourth-rounder to the Texans moves the Packers up three spots to get Smith-Njigba, a slot dynamo who is the perfect fit as a complementary pass-catcher to Christian Watson. The Buckeyes star has the quickness, route-running savvy and body control to be a 100-catch receiver at the next level. His ability to get open on time will greatly aid Love in his first year as a starter. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

13. New York Jets: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Jets briefly thought about a trade down, but didn’t want to risk losing out on the last of the top three offensive tackles on the board. As a result, they stayed put at 13 and grabbed Broderick Jones, who is going to be an instant help on the offensive line as the Jets are all-in this year and building around the inevitable addition of Aaron Rodgers. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

14. New England Patriots: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The days of the Patriots whiffing on wide receivers in the draft come to an end with the team finally stepping up and drafting Zay Flowers. Could they use another offensive tackle? Sure. Would a cornerback be a great pick here? Absolutely. But the offense has stunk to the highest of heavens long enough to continue snubbing their noses at the wideout position. Flowers brings much-needed speed and explosiveness on the field that could make opposing defenses start fearing the Patriots. That kind of rare skill set could unlock the entire offense. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from HOU): OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Trade details

Bucs receive: No. 15

Texans receive: Nos. 19, 82

The top tackle prospects are going quick in this draft, and the Bucs need to act fast. With guys like Broderick Jones, Paris Johnson and Peter Skoronski off the board and three more teams to draft, Tampa Bay sacrifices a third round pick to move up in the order and ensure it gets the tackle it was looking for. Tristan Wirfs may need to be moved to left tackle in this scenario, but the team would get two strong endcaps on the offensive line to protect whoever will be behind center for the Bucs — now, and in the future. – River Wells, Bucs Wire

16. Washington Commanders: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

The Commanders were elated to see Witherspoon fall here. While Washington could go a few directions, including the offensive line, landing arguably the draft’s top cornerback at No. 16 is too good to pass up. Witherspoon is a perfect fit for Washington’s defense, giving the Commanders another physical corner alongside Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste. Washington can look at other positions in the second round, but are thrilled to land a blue-chip talent in round one. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

If the top half of the first round is going to sleep on Myles Murphy, the Steelers wouldn’t hesitate to pick him. The Clemson edge rusher is on par with Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson in terms of size and production and fits perfectly with what the Steelers do on defense. Pittsburgh has T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith but depth is non-existent so adding Murphy would give Pittsburgh a true three-man rotation at outside linebacker and help bolster a pass rush that struggled last season. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

18. Detroit Lions: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

The Lions play press-man coverage on the outside more than any other defense. Banks is a press-man specialist with elite length and steadily improving technique. Add in his inherent physicality and Banks’ raw speed and it’s an easy, natural fit. Even though the Lions added a lot to the secondary this offseason, Detroit only has Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs under contractual control after 2023 at cornerback. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

19. Minnesota Vikings (from TB via HOU): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Moving up for a non-quarterback is an interesting move and one that wouldn’t be expected for a non-quarterback. However, there is only one receiver with true WR1 potential and the Vikings add him to a group of weapons that consists of Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. Johnston is already great as a deep threat, in space and with contested catches. Don’t let his 33% contested catch rate fool you, his quarterback couldn’t drive the ball down the field whatsoever. In Minnesota, Johnston would be afforded the time to learn and develop without having to make him the focus of the offense. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

20. Seattle Seahawks: C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

The Seahawks were reported to be enamored with Schmitz at the Senior Bowl, so there’s definitely some legitimate interest here. Taking him this early might be a little bit of a reach, but it’s hard to guarantee that he will still be on the board at No. 37 overall when Seattle is on the clock again. This way the Seahawks get their franchise center of the future and will be in no rush to push him as veteran Evan Brown is projected to start this coming season. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

21. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

I do not advocate taking a running back in the first round. But if it’s Robinson, an exceptional talent, you can’t pass up on him. The Chargers could be entering the draft without a No. 1 running back if Austin Ekeler is traded. But even if Ekeler is still on the roster, Los Angeles has shown they have struggled to develop running backs taken on Day 3 of the draft. With Robinson, he would step in from Day 1 and boost the Bolts’ rushing attack and passing game. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

22. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jordan Addison, USC

The Ravens currently have glaring needs at both wide receiver and cornerback, but with Addison still on the board it provides Baltimore with an opportunity to add a skilled playmaker who has the ability to make every play where he touches the football an electric one. Addison had success at two collegiate programs in Pittsburgh as well as USC, and would pair nicely in a wide receiver room that also houses Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. If quarterback Lamar Jackson stays with the Ravens, Addison would be a great piece to add for the former MVP. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

23. Houston Texans (from MIN): DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Flipping picks for more draft capital has been a part of general manager Nick Caserio’s draft strategy, and the extra pick at No. 12 overall presented such an opportunity. Houston needed a pass-rusher to be a key part of Ryans’ defense, and Van Ness can give the Texans such an edge defender. The Texans still have some veterans on the roster in Jerry Hughes and Jonathan Greenard, so Van Ness can ease his transition into setting the edge for the Texans. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

A year after drafting a Georgia pass rusher in the first round, the Jaguars get the chance to do it again in 2023. Smith sliding to the 24th pick nets Jacksonville a dynamic athlete who could give the team’s lackluster pass rush a significant jolt. While he’s a bit lighter than Trent Baalke’s prototypical rusher at 238 pounds, Smith’s absurd athleticism (4.39 40-yard dash and 41.5-inch vertical) make him a scary player off the edge. He’s also more stout against the run than you’d expect for a player of his size. The Jaguars can get really creative and cause a lot of issues for opposing passers with the trio of Smith, Travon Walker, and Josh Allen. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

25. New York Giants: OL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

This selection was made prior to the Giants agreeing to terms with J.C. Hassenauer but that’s unlikely to move the needle on their need for a center anyway. And when it does come draft time, the Giants will likely be afforded the option to wait until the mid-rounds to snag a center but that’s not how this mock was playing out. Ultimately, they go with Tippmann, who may be a more ideal scheme fit than John Michael Schmitz. He’d come in and start on Day 1, helping to strengthen what was a weakness in 2022. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

26. Dallas Cowboys: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

The Cowboys would love to add offense here, but giving DL guru Dan Quinn this kind of weapon to add to his defensive arsenal is just too good to pass up. Dallas has stockpiled young talent across the line, and adding Kancey to the top of the interior depth chart to pair with up and coming Osa Odighizuwa will be too fun. Sharing time along the line with Micah Parsons and Sam Williams while still having DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler at his disposal; Quinn’s line will get relentless pressure for four quarters. Kancey isn’t Aaron Donald, but he’s of a similar undersized, high-motor, hand-fighting mold at 3T. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

27. Buffalo Bills: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Buffalo’s front office has long made the point that, in an ideal world, every year at the draft, they can just take the player on the board they believe is the best available regardless of position. The Bills are no longer living in that world. Campbell is a player that’s more likely suited as an early second-round selection. But can they really risk it? If I’m Brandon Beane, I’d make some calls to trade back a spot or two. Unfortunately I am not a savvy NFL GM and no one answered. Therefore, Campbell is the move. He’s a strong run defender and one of only a handful of linebackers in this year’s draft class that profiles as a Tremaine Edmunds replacement. The Bills can’t get cute and hope someone is there later on. Plus, Campbell has to improve as a pass defender, which is exactly what Buffalo helped Edmunds do in 2022. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

28. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Depth of the 2023 class at positions like tight end make this an easy call for the Bengals. Harrison is a prospect with experience in a quick, snappy passing game and projects as a long-term starter at tackle. The Bengals need help now and a long-term solution at right tackle, where Jonah Williams has requested a trade after the signing or Orlando Brown Jr. and La’el Collins might not be ready for the opener after a late-December ACL and MCL tear. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF): DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Anudike-Uzomah is a little light for what the Saints’ average but he does hit their minimums for height, weight, and length at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds with 33.5-inch arms. And he was wildly productive in college with 26.5 tackles for loss (and 20.5 sacks) in 27 games, plus 8 forced fumbles. He can immediately add some juice to the pass rush behind Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson. Hopefully Payton Turner can, too, but the 2021 first rounder’s lack of development and availability concerns makes this pick necessary. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

30. Philadelphia Eagles: DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

The athletic pass rusher earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt senior last season after totaling 36 tackles and five sacks in 12 games. McDonald (6-3, 236 pounds) recorded 27 sacks in his final three years with the Cyclones. Edge rusher w as one of the team’s biggest strengths last season with an NFL-high 70 sacks, and Philadelphia could use more depth there. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

31. Kansas City Chiefs: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

I had hoped that an edge rusher would fall to 31 or that a trade-up for a wide receiver would be possible, but neither happened. Instead, we get our pick of the litter in a loaded tight end class. Kincaid is arguably the best receiver at the tight end position this year, boasting the lowest drop rate among qualifiers with just 2.8% during his career. Kansas City had the second-most 12 personnel looks in the NFL in 2022 and no team ran more 13 personnel packages, so there is certainly room to add another tight end. We haven’t had an opportunity to see Kincaid do much during the pre-draft process due to a back injury, but the Chiefs have an inside track to information on the prospect given that Utah HC Kyle Whittingham’s son is on the coaching staff in Kansas City. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Last season the Steelers defense showed a lot of bend against the run, which was due in part because the inside linebackers were being asked to do far more than they could. But when your defensive line can’t hold it it puts them in an unwinnable position. But the addition of massive defensive tackle Mazi Smith means he will command a double team on every play, freeing up the new linebackers to make plays. Smith is more than just a two-down run stuffer and is an impressive athlete at 323 pounds. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

33. Houston Texans: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

The Texans have a diverse enough receiving corps with Robert Woods, Nico Collins, and John Metchie, but adding Hyatt gives Young a weapon that he can develop chemistry with throughout the course of his rookie contract. Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns with Tennessee last year, earning the Fred Biletnikoff Award. Picking up the 6-0, 185-pound wideout at this juncture in the draft helps Houston solve its three remaining roster holes. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

34. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

They didn’t get Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson in the first round but they sill land an edge defender to rush the passer. White, at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, is long and has size to play every down at defensive end. He has 34-inch arms and was clocked in the 40 at his pro day at 4.65 seconds. He is an athletic freak. He had 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season. He, along with 2022 third-round pick Cameron Thomas, give the Cardinals big, powerful, athletic defensive ends who can probably kick inside for some versatility. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

35. Indianapolis Colts: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Outside of needing a quarterback, there is no bigger need for the Colts than the cornerback position. Drafting solely for need will get a team in trouble, but it works out here when the value is right. The Colts have expressed immense interest in Ringo throughout the pre-draft process. He brings excellent size and speed to the position and has a knack of re-routing wide receivers in press coverage. His athletic traits, along with his abilities at the catch point and tenacity against the run, make him an ideal selection for Gus Bradley’s zone-heavy defense. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

36. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

The Rams cut Leonard Floyd and are now left with Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy as their projected starters at outside linebacker. It’s their biggest need in the draft and if they don’t find a legitimate pass rusher, Aaron Donald will see triple- and quadruple-teams. Ojulari is one of the best pure edge rushers in this class, even if he needs work as a run defender and is slightly undersized. He would have a chance to start from Day 1 and have an immediate impact on a defense that desperately needs some juice up front alongside Donald. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Seattle has an excellent 1-2 punch at wide receiver with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, the team has had a difficult time finding themselves a legitimate No. 3 option at this position. Drafting Downs would help them where they need it most: real production from the slot. At North Carolina he posted 202 catches, 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in just 28 games. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

38. Las Vegas Raiders: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

A defensive player would have been ideal here, but the value of Michael Mayer is too good to pass up. He is the most well-rounded tight end in this class and could start right away ahead of O.J. Howard and Austin Hooper. Mayer was ultra-productive at Notre Dame, catching 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has the upside to be a Pro Bowl tight end and would be an instant upgrade over everybody else on the roster. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

39. Carolina Panthers: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

If not for his weight, the 166-pound Forbes would probably be a first-round lock. So the Panthers, who still have a painful lack of depth at the cornerback position, shouldn’t mind scooping him up here. At 6-foot-1 with 32.25-inch arms, the ball-hawking defender still carries around an impressive amount of length—something that won’t go overlooked by former Seattle front office man and general manager Scott Fitterer. His 4.35 speed, top-end athleticism and eye-opening tape shows he can cover plenty of ground on the outside at the next level—which is very much of value under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

40. New Orleans Saints: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Torrence would have been a good pick at No. 29, so we’re stoked to get him here. He has quality experience at both guard spots and could replace either Andrus Peat (at left guard) or Cesar Ruiz (at right guard) if the Saints don’t re-sign them after 2023. In the meantime, he upgrades the depth chart behind them in a big way, which is important considering how much time Peat and Ruiz have missed with injuries the last two years. He should do a lot to help keep Derek Carr clean and pave the way for the Saints running game. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

41. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): OL Steve Avila, TCU

The Cardinals get a stud guard who could be a capable center. Avila played center for TCU before moving to guard. He didn’t allow a single sack last season. The Cardinals want to build the trenches and taking a guy like Avila will do exactly that. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

42. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ via CLE): TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

We’re assuming one of these second-round picks is eventually going to end up in Green Bay via the Aaron Rodgers trade. What doesn’t need to be assumed is the Packers’ need at tight end. In Washington, the Packers get the best combination of athleticism, potential and fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense. We know he can block inline; his testing numbers and workouts during the pre-draft process suggest he could be a big-time threat in the passing game. His size and play style are eerily similar to Marcedes Lewis, making this an easy projection. In Washington and Smith-Njigba, the Packers have completely rebuilt the WR/TE positions. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

43. New York Jets: DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

The Jets need youth and speed up front. Adetomiwa Adebawore provides plenty of that. He exploded at the Combine with a 4.49 40 and excellent explosion numbers (37.5 vertical, 10’5” broad). He also can play just about anywhere along the defensive line, giving the Jets a ton of flexibility outside of Quinnen Williams. The Jets have built in the trenches so far in this draft with Broderick Jones and Adebawore as they set up for a run with Aaron Rodgers. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

44. Atlanta Falcons: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Atlanta signed safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback Mike Hughes in free agency, but there’s still a need for a long-term No. 2 corner to pair with A.J. Terrell. Smith gives the Falcons another playmaker in the secondary and the team won’t have to rush him into a starting role with Casey Hayward returning in 2023. While the South Carolina standout lacks elite top-end speed, he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at his pro day and has the ball skills to play at the next level. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

45. Green Bay Packers: S Brian Branch, Alabama

The internal struggle here was between Branch and Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, but Branch wins out because the 21-year-old is an exceptional tackler and doesn’t have Bresee’s frightening injury history. While Branch played mostly in the slot at Alabama, the Packers do have a long-term need at nickelback, and most believe he can seamlessly transition to playing deep safety. It’s possible Branch could be a Day 1 starter at one of the safety positions, fixing a major need on the Packers roster. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

46. New England Patriots: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Good luck getting to Mac Jones with two behemoth-sized offensive linemen like Trent Brown and Ohio State prospect Dawand Jones bookending the tackle positions. Not only is Jones a giant on the football field, but he’s also more athletic and quicker on his feet than expected. Working with Patriots’ newly-hired offensive line coach Adrian Klemm could take his game to a whole other level. Also, he wouldn’t be rushed onto the field with veteran Riley Reiff receiving guaranteed money on his contract. So the Patriots could legitimately take their time with Dawand, who is truly talented enough to be a day one starter. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

47. Washington Commanders: OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

The Commanders thought long and hard about Hendon Hooker here, but are happy to give Sam Howell more help up front. Washington is coming away from the early rounds with an offensive lineman and are happy to land Mauch here. Mauch can play tackle or guard at the next level and could compete to start at left guard in his rookie season. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

48. Detroit Lions: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hooker would be long gone by this point if he was healthy. The torn ACL that will likely sideline the 25-year-old for at least some of his rookie campaign is a complicating factor. The Lions are set with Jared Goff starting, so they can afford to give Hooker a redshirt NFL season and teach him how to read more advanced defenses. Hooker’s downfield accuracy, poised pocket presence, confident leadership and ability to make plays with his legs make him an optimal fit for coordinator Ben Johnson’s creative, aggressive offense in Detroit. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron has become a forgotten man among a loaded offensive tackle class. But Bergeron is incredibly experienced and had all the physical tools to be a day-one starter. For the Steelers he’s likely a right tackle while he works his way into the pro game, moving Chuks Okorafor to the left side. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

The signing of safety Ryan Neal was huge for Tampa Bay, as it fills in the need that Brian Branch (picked earlier in this mock) could have helped fill. That being said, the Bucs still need someone to play slot after the departure of Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Phillips would be great value here. He’s a little small, but his quickness and ball skills would be plug and play for Tampa Bay in 2023. – River Wells, Bucs Wire

51. Miami Dolphins: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

With Bryan Bresee, a projected first-round talent, still on the board, it’s tough to not go with the best guy available, but Miami needs help at two spots above anything else – tight end and offensive tackle. Taking LaPorta over the best tackle option available, Jaelyn Duncan, comes down to the range of outcomes for Duncan with some believing he’s a top tackle while others think his transition to the NFL will be painful. Instead, the Dolphins grab an impact tight end who can offer the floor of Durham Smythe with more upside, giving Mike McDaniel the tight end that his offense needs to really be successful. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

52. Seattle Seahawks: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

The Seahawks cut Shelby Harris and Al Woods and let Poona Ford walk, totally turning over their starting interior defensive line rotation from 2022. They have also signed Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, but they’re still missing a true nose tackle. That’s where Ika comes in. Ika’s wide frame and surplus power should help Seattle’s D stop getting destroyed against the run. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL): OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

The Bears have a gaping hole at the tackle position, and Duncan is the best option still on the board at pick 53. Duncan was a four-year starter at left tackle at Maryland, and he’s a good fit in the wide zone blocking scheme that Chicago runs. But the only question is where Duncan would line up. He played exclusively at left tackle in college, but the Bears could be looking to develop Braxton Jones long-term at the position. It’s worth noting Duncan struggled at right tackle during the Senior Bowl. Ultimately, the coaching staff would determine the best fit for both players. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

54. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

The Chargers need speed to take advantage of Justin Herbert’s bazooka-like arm and to keep defenses honest in the deep parts of the field. That is exactly what Mims would bring to the wide receiver room. Mims is a speedy receiver with great separation skills and run-after-catch ability with good quickness and vision. And while undersized at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, Mims plays big in contested situations and shows great effort as a blocker. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN): DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The Lions’ biggest need on defense for 2023 is at tackle, specifically a stout presence who smothers the run while also providing some interior pass rush. That’s Benton. He wears his “grit factor” proudly on his broad shoulders just as Lions head coach Dan Campbell rocks the “Grit” hat. Benton can play either DT spot, joining young Alim McNeill in giving the Lions the ability to mix-and-match along the line to create better matchups. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Bryan Bresee, Clemson

It would’ve made sense if the Jaguars drafted Bresee with the 24th pick, but his injury history and inconsistency make him risky. But at 56th overall? Jacksonville should absolutely roll those dice. A round after getting Nolan Smith to explode off the edge, the Jaguars add a 6’5, 298-pound wrecking ball to their defensive line. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

57. New York Giants: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

The Giants signed Bobby Okereke this offseason but could still use another impactful inside linebacker – even if they continue to hope Micah McFadden and/or Darrian Beavers turn into quality players. Some will be sour that they passed over another wide receiver or much-needed cornerback, but Sanders is arguably the best inside linebacker in the draft. And if he doesn’t work out at that position, they can shift to edge rusher and use his remarkable athleticism there. Many liken Sanders to Tremaine Edmunds, who many expected the Giants to target in free agency to begin with. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

58. Dallas Cowboys: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

The Cowboys have a corner solution for 2023 but not beyond that. Stephon Gilmore was a savvy acquisition, but Dallas has to be prepared for him to A) walk after the season and/or B) performance to fall off a cliff because of age. Add in the pending franchise tag for Trevon Diggs and the free agency of Jourdan Lewis and the Cowboys must replenish the pipeline. Stevenson is one of Dallas’ 30 national visits and has the physical attributes (height/weight/length/speed) necessary to capitalize on his obviously improving situational awareness. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

59. Buffalo Bills: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Dell has game-breaking talent. He can do that both as a receiver and punt returner. So how does such a player end up being on the board at No. 59? At 5-foot-8, Dell might not even be over 170 pounds soaking wet. That’s small for any NFL player. However, Dell going to Buffalo could be a blessing for him. With the likes of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and others, Dell would have plenty of time to develop his game and body early in his career. This could be a fantastic fit for both the long and short term as Dell has the speed to immediately take the top off of opposing defenses, something the Bills offense hasn’t always had success doing despite all their firepower. Buffalo also reportedly had a pre-draft visit with Dell. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

60. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Musgrave’s lack of production at the college level is concerning, yet it’s hard not to like a 6’6” prospect at tight end who has shown flashes of doing it all well, including as a blocker. The Bengals lost three tight ends to the market with a quiet goal being more dynamic play from the spot instead of only mostly using three-wideout looks (and thinking ahead to possibly losing Tyler Boyd next year). Musgrave, alongside Irv Smith Jr. on the revamped depth chart, fills the spot at a good value. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

61. Chicago Bears (from SF via CAR): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Chicago needs to improve their pass rush after managing just 20 sacks last season, and Foskey is everything Matt Eberflus is looking for in a defensive lineman. He’s got the length, a nice blend of size and speed and has proven to be a productive edge rusher. The Bears got an up-close look at Foskey during the Senior Bowl, and he’s someone who could very well be on their radar. Foskey has a ton of upside and would be a nice addition to Chicago’s defense. When all is said and done, Foskey could wind up being a steal for the Bears in the second round. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

62. Philadelphia Eagles: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

A big safety at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Johnson is an explosive athlete who could play a Jamal Adams role for the Eagles. Philadelphia lost Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, so they need a hybrid to ease the transition with Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds now on the roster. Johnson might be the best pure safety in the class, with a great ability to read the offense and the range to close on the football. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

63. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Hall is just under 6-foot-3 and just 254 pounds, which makes him a tad smaller than Steve Spagnuolo typically looks for in the edge rusher position. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2022 as a team captain at Auburn. What’s most overlooked about Hall is that he had one of the third-best 10-yard split (1.59s) at the combine of any edge rusher in this draft class. There are few players with a better get-off and the Chiefs are lacking for speed to turn the edge with Frank Clark no longer on the team. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

