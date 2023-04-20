Which 2023 NFL draft prospects had top-30 visits with Colts?
The 2023 NFL draft is officially one week away, and the deadline has passed for the Indianapolis Colts to host prospects for top-30 visits at their facility.
While the Colts can continue to work out and speak with prospects, they can no longer host them at their facility on an official visit. Each team is allotted 30 of those visits, and the Colts used the majority of theirs on quarterbacks and prospects projected on Day 3 of the draft.
Over the course of the month, we have been tracking each piece of reported interest the Colts have had in prospects to the best of our ability, and we now have a relatively clear picture of their focus in this phase of the pre-draft process.
By our count, 24 of the 30 visits for the Colts were reported. It’s rare to see all 30 visits get reported before the draft so that’s a pretty solid number. Some reported visits may trickle in leading up to the draft so we’ll add those to the list if they come in.
The two most common positions featured shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Colts did their homework mostly on quarterbacks and cornerbacks—the two biggest positional needs on the roster. The Colts reportedly hosted five quarterbacks and seven cornerbacks on top-30 visits.
Sorted by position, here’s a look at the prospects who had top-30 visits with the Colts ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:
QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
QB WIll Levis, Kentucky
QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
QB Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
WR T.J. Luther, Gardner Webb
WR Rashee Rice, SMU
WR E.J. Jenkins, Georgia Tech
TE Payne Durham, Purdue
OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
DT Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky
DT Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
DT Caleb Sampson, Kansas
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
LB Kyle Soelle, Arizona State
LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
CB Starling Thomas V, UAB
CB Tre Hawkins, Old Dominion
CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
AP Photo/Brandon Wade
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU
CB Mark Milton, Baylor
CB Art Green, Houston
CB Quan Martin, Illinois
