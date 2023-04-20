Which 2023 NFL draft prospects had top-30 visits with Colts?

The 2023 NFL draft is officially one week away, and the deadline has passed for the Indianapolis Colts to host prospects for top-30 visits at their facility.

While the Colts can continue to work out and speak with prospects, they can no longer host them at their facility on an official visit. Each team is allotted 30 of those visits, and the Colts used the majority of theirs on quarterbacks and prospects projected on Day 3 of the draft.

Over the course of the month, we have been tracking each piece of reported interest the Colts have had in prospects to the best of our ability, and we now have a relatively clear picture of their focus in this phase of the pre-draft process.

By our count, 24 of the 30 visits for the Colts were reported. It’s rare to see all 30 visits get reported before the draft so that’s a pretty solid number. Some reported visits may trickle in leading up to the draft so we’ll add those to the list if they come in.

The two most common positions featured shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Colts did their homework mostly on quarterbacks and cornerbacks—the two biggest positional needs on the roster. The Colts reportedly hosted five quarterbacks and seven cornerbacks on top-30 visits.

You can see the full list and more in our pre-draft interest tracker.

Sorted by position, here’s a look at the prospects who had top-30 visits with the Colts ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Read More

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Read More

QB WIll Levis, Kentucky

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Read More

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

QB Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

WR T.J. Luther, Gardner Webb

Syndication: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Read More

WR Rashee Rice, SMU

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Read More

WR E.J. Jenkins, Georgia Tech

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech tight end E.J. Jenkins (6-6, 245, 4.56 speed) has 30 visit today with #Colts, per a league source. Jenkins excelled at Pro Day attended by all 32 teams with several position coaches in attendance @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 11, 2023

TE Payne Durham, Purdue

Story continues

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Link to source

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Read More

DT Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

DT Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

DT Caleb Sampson, Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas @KUAthletics defensive tackle Caleb Sampson (6-3, 305, 77 career tackles, 11 1/2 for losses, 5 1/2 sacks) to attend #Chiefs and #Saints local prospect days and has upcoming visit with #Colts, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 6, 2023

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

LB Kyle Soelle, Arizona State

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

CB Starling Thomas V, UAB

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Read More

CB Tre Hawkins, Old Dominion

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Read More

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Read More

CB Mark Milton, Baylor

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

CB Art Green, Houston

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

CB Quan Martin, Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Read More

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire