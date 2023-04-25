2023 NFL Draft prospect profile: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

It may not have been the year that he wanted or expected but Parker Washington is ready to make an impact at the next level in the NFL. After being used in a unique way in his final year at State College, it may be helping him in terms of his use in the NFL.

Washington enters the NFL this week and while he is in a complicated wide receiver class in 2023, he has proven to be a playmaker regardless. His scouting combine did not provide much outside of measurable as he didn’t test at all. His film is filled with enough flash plays and consistent play against big opponents.

For now though, here is a look at Parker Washington’s with updated measurables following the NFL combine and Penn State’s pro day.

Vitals

Hometown Sugar Land, TX Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5′-10″ Weight 204 lb

Overview

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

After stepping foot on campus as a freshman, Washington started right away playing in all nine games during the infamous COVID year of 2020. Washington would see his role expand in 2021 which was capped off by one of the best catches of the entire college season in the team’s bowl game against Arkansas. He entered the 2022 season with high hopes and expectations but never found his footing in the new run-first offense the team adopted. He would earn an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection but would miss the final three games of the season due to injury before declaring for the draft.

Strengths

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Parker Washington has two major things going his way when it comes to being an NFL prospect. The first of which is his athleticism to play a versatile role in any offense he is plugged into. He proved that he can be used in gadget plays or via traditional wide receiver play styles.

Washington also has the physical traits that will have teams excited to draft him. He uses his length to sky over defenders as well as his using his elusiveness with his frame and footwork to evade them in open space.

Weaknesses

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

A major disadvantage that Washington has compared to most receivers in this class is his lack of testing numbers to back up his film. He looks fast at times on film, as well as elusive, but lacking speed testing to back that up hurts his draft stock.

On film, his biggest weakness is his lack of explosiveness off the snap or after catching the ball. He lacks the microwave ability to heat up quickly and his stove trait makes for an extra couple of valuable seconds when defenders can close in on him.

Best NFL player comparison

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With similar size and style, Christian Kirk who is on the Jacksonville Jaguars makes sense as a comp. Kirk was a second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals but signed a big free-agent deal with the Jaguars. He stretches the file while also being used in gadget plays which is where many think Washington will thrive as a professional.

Where Brown sits among draft prospects

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Washington isn’t receiving a lot of hype compared to past Penn State wide receivers but he should fit into the mass of them expected to be drafted on day two. Rounds two and three should see anywhere from 5-10 wide receivers drafted which seems about right for him. It most likely will be in round three but he could prove to be a value pick for any team that drafts him.

