2023 NFL Draft prospect profile: Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback

Penn State has never had a cornerback selected in the first round of the NFL draft, but that could very well be about to change. Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter, is expected to be selected by an NFL franchise in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night, and Porter will be on hand to walk the stage when that moment finally arrives.

Porter Jr. is Penn State’s top NFL draft prospect in this year’s draft class. His return to Penn State was s major lift for the defense and the team after he could easily have gone off to the NFL draft a year ago and likely been one of the top-rated cornerback prospects on the big board. But his return in 2023 helped Penn State get to the Rose Bowl, although Porter Jr. opted out of the game. Now, his moment has finally come and he will now find out where his football journey will take him at the next level.

Here is a look at Joey Porter Jr. with updated measurables following the NFL combine and Penn State’s pro day.

Vitals

Vitals

Hometown Wexford, PA Projected Position Cornerback Height 6′-2.5″ Weight 193 lb

Career Stats

G Solo Ast Total Sacks INT PD FR 2019 3 2 1 3 0 0 1 0 2020 8 24 9 33 1.0 0 4 0 2021 13 39 11 50 0 1 4 0 2022 10 21 6 27 0 0 11 0

Overview

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Despite being the son of an NFL legend, Joey Porter Jr. wasn’t courted by many of the top programs in the country. He was a four-star athlete coming out of high school and the 234th ranked prospect in the 2019 class according to 247Sports. Other notable Penn State signees in this class were [autotag]Brandon Smith[/autotag], [autotag]Caedan Wallace[/autotag], [autotag]Adisa Isaac[/autotag], [autotag]Jaquan Brisker[/autotag] and [autotag]Brenton Strange[/autotag].

Porter Jr. was able to see the field early in his Penn State career. His freshman season he appeared in three games but was still able to keep his redshirt. The following season, he was a staple in the Nittany Lions’ secondary. His redshirt sophomore season was when he really started turning heads. In 391 coverage snaps, he was only targeted 55 times all season.

Story continues

The expectations were high for Porter Jr. in the 2022-23. He needed to be the lockdown cornerback, taking away the opposing team’s number-one wide receiver. He only gave up 15 receptions all season on 30 targets during his 275 coverage snaps. He showed scouts that he can take away any receiving option he is lined up against.

Strengths

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The number one strength of Joey Porter Jr. is his physicality. He has strong hands to bump wide receivers off their route at the point of attack. His 6′ 2″ 200-pound frame allows him to match up against bigger receivers and win the battle. This past season, quarterbacks had a 63.6 passer rating during the rare times they targeted him. He is a coveted press corner who wins his battle when matched up against receivers in man coverage.

NFL front offices and coaches will love to get their hands on a player like Porter Jr. In a much more pass-happy league, it’s a luxury to know the first wide receiver option can be taken away by one singular cornerback.

Weaknesses

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

So what are the weaknesses of this highly coveted cornerback prospect? The main weakness of Joey Porter Jr. is his lack of agility. Scouts have noted a lack of twitchiness and change of direction quickness. With so many complex route concepts in the NFL, there is a concern Porter Jr. might not be able to stay glued to quicker wide receivers running complex routes. Without being able to get his hands on a player and use his physicality, there is a fear he could be exposed in the open field.

Another question surrounding Porter Jr., is about his ball skills. He only recorded one interception in his college career. Now, it’s hard to intercept a pass when rarely targeted, but there isn’t much proof on tape that he can become a ballhawk if targeted consistently.

Best NFL player comparison

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

the most common player comparison made for Joey Porter Jr. appears to be Marlon Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens. Humphrey’s size and physical style most resembles what Porter Jr. brings to the table;e as a draft prospect, and any comparisons Poryer Jr. is drawing to an All-Pro caliber cornerback should be very encouraging for his draft outlook.

Humphrey has 12 career interceptions in his six years in the NFL, and he has forced 13 fumbles, including a league-leading eight in 2020. Humphrey has 347 career tackles, including 71 last season for the second most he has compiled in a single season.

Where Porter Jr. sits among draft prospects

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Among other cornerbacks in this draft class, Joey Porter Jr. is ranked anywhere from the second to fourth-best prospect. Right now, Illinois corner, [autotag]Devon Witherspoon[/autotag], is the consensus number one player. This is a very strong cornerback class with five players at the position potentially going in the first round.

When there are so many good prospects at a single position, it really comes down to team fit and scheme to find a home for the player. As it stands now, Porter Jr. is a lock to be a first-round draft selection. The question is how high he’ll be selected.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire