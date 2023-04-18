2023 NFL Draft prospect profile: Mitchell Tinsley, Wide receiver

For all the NFL attention that other positions at Penn State have gotten, they have sneakily gotten some of their wide receivers drafted the past few years. The notable receivers currently playing in the league are Chris Godwin, Jahan Dotson, KJ Hamler and Allen Robinson, although he was at Penn State before the James Franklin era.

Mitchell Tinsley is one of the most recent Penn State wide receivers who is hoping to get drafted and find a home in the NFL. He spent one season in State College, but was able to perform well enough to get an invite to the NFL combine during the beginning of March.

Even with his good season, Tinsley isn’t looked at as a top prospect in the draft this year. Although, he is a very interesting type of player who might just be scratching the surface of his potential.

Here is a look at Mitchell Tinsley with updated measurables following the NFL combine and Penn State’s pro day.

Vitals

Hometown Lee’s Summit, MO Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6′-0″ Weight 199 lb

Career Stats

G Rec YDS YPG TD 2020 12 43 377 8.8 4 2021 14 87 1,402 16.1 14 2022 12 51 577 11.3 5

Overview

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It was an interesting path for Mitchell Tinsley to become an NFL prospect. He only played one year of high school football so wasn’t heavily recruited. He then played two years of junior college football at Hutchinson Community College before committing to Western Kentucky at the Division 1 level. Tinsley played two years for the Hilltoppers before transferring to Penn State for his last season of eligibility.

As a junior college transfer, he was able to immediately see the field and make an impact during his first year at the Division 1 level. At that time, Western Kentucky was known for their high powered passing attack, so Tinsley was able to be involved in the offense right away. It wasn’t until his second year at WKU that his offensive output exploded, catching almost 90 balls and going for over 1,400 receiving yards.

The questions around Tinsley was if he would be able to have that level of production at a higher level. With Western Kentucky being in Conference USA, he needed to prove he could be a good receiver in a Power 5 conference if he wanted to get true NFL draft consideration. He was able to showcase that by catching over 50 balls and an average of over 11 yards per catch.

Strengths

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Tinsley certainly has strengths that could make him be an NFL wide receiver. His best strength is the ability he has to get open. He is able to find spots in zone coverage and provide an easy target for his quarterback. Against man coverage, he is a good enough route runner to get separation.

Another strength is his ability to come down with the ball when it’s thrown to him. Tinsley’s large hands allow him to snatch the ball when in the air and maintain possession of it when catching in traffic. Then when he does have the ball, he can make people miss in the open field.

Possession receivers have a role at the NFL level. Third down safety blankets who can get open and be reliable catchers of the football will always have a place in football. Tinsley just needs to find the right system that highlights his strengths.

Weaknesses

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The weaknesses that Mitchell Tinsley has are something that could keep NFL front offices and coaches away from ultimately drafting him. The biggest issue he faces is his overall lack of athleticism. Even though he does have run after the catch potential, he struggled to create true separation when facing man coverage by top level talent. This could pose an issue facing NFL level athletes and defense every single week.

The lack of athleticism is really what drives the negatives around his game. He’s not great getting in and out of breaks and his lack of burner speed doesn’t allow him to run by defensive backs. While he certainly learn the nuances of elite route running, the ultimate limitation of lacking natural athleticism is hard to overcome at the next level.

Best NFL player comparison

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The best player comparison for Mitchell Tinsley is Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders. Renfrow is not an overly athletic wide receiver, but he used his crisp route running and elite hands to become a prominent third down option in the NFL. That could be the role for Tinsley if he’s able to continuously improve like he has since he’s been a college football player.

The specialization of certain roles has become more prominent in the NFL and Renfrow is a good example. Renfrow isn’t expected to beat a secondary player with speed, he’s asked to get open in important moments which is has proven he can do. Tinsley has shown the ability to do that at Penn State and Western Kentucky.

Where Tinsley sits among draft prospects

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, Tinsley is one of the lowest rated wide receivers in this draft class. That isn’t great for his chances of being drafted since this class isn’t viewed as having many great wide receivers. If he does get selected, it will definitely be on the third day of the draft in the later rounds.

It’s most likely that Tinsley will go undrafted in this year’s NFL draft and try to make it by being an undrafted free agent who has to make a roster during training camp.

