2023 NFL Draft prospect profile: Ji’Ayir Brown, Safety

Penn State relied on their defense heavily the past two years and their ability to make plays to get the ball back in the offense’s hands. One major component that allowed them to get the ball back so often was the play of Ji’Ayir Brown.

The now former Nittany Lion did not have a conventional journey to State College, making him a better player overall. As he makes his journey to the NFL, he hopes that his playmaking ability will be enough for a team to call him over the three days of the 2023 NFL draft to play for them.

Here is a look at Juice Scruggs with updated measurables following the NFL combine and Penn State’s pro day.

Vitals

Hometown Trenton, NJ Projected Position Safety Height 5′-11″ Weight 203 lb

Overview

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ji’Ayir Brown started his collegiate football journey at Lackawanna College, where he played with former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker and earned first-team All-American honors in the process. Brown would then get the attention of Penn State and transfer there in 2020 and played a reserve role until 2021. During that season, playing alongside Brisker, he tied for the FBS lead with six interceptions and earn all-conference honors. Brown would cap off his Nittany Lion career by being the team’s most valuable player in 2022 and was an all-conference honoree again.

Strengths

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest thing that pops off when you watch Ji’Ayir Brown play is his ability to simply find the ball. Penn State and their defense forced turnovers time and again and Brown himself was responsible for forcing 13 of them in his three years on the team. That skill can be so translatable to the NFL that a team should get a steal and a playmaker on day two of the draft.

Another aspect of his game that deserves to be spotlighted is his tackling ability, especially in the open field. He squares up with runners or receivers and doesn’t overcommit, and that allows him to make a play on the ball carrier to stop their progress.

Story continues

Weaknesses

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brown’s biggest flaw was exposed during his combine testing and it is something that sticks out when you watch him during games as well. His overall speed and athleticism hold him back from his true potential. If he had those traits paired up with his heart and determination we are talking about a top-ten player in this draft class potentially. Instead, we don’t know what round or day he will be drafted because of his showing at the combine during testing drills.

Best NFL player comparison

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein, he sees Ji’Ayir Brown in a similar light to former Steelers and Washington safety Ryan Clark. Now whether or not Brown has the same NFL or media career as Clark is to be determined, but the play style and comparison make a ton of seen. Clark found the ball time and again as a Steeler and his physical play style covered up his athletic deficiencies. If Brown can emulate his style and career, which includes a Super Bowl win, he will be more than okay as a professional.

Where Brown sits among draft prospects

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 safety class is a unique one where it doesn’t have any stars but rather is loaded with reliable players top to bottom. Brown fits in toward the top of the rankings but that doesn’t mean we should pretend to know when he is drafted. The combine numbers will scare some teams off but the ones who remain committed should be happy and can look back on this class happy to know they drafted a hard worker such as Brown.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire