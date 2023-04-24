2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: RB Zach Charbonnet
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up is running back Zach Charbonnet.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
RB Zach Charbonnet | UCLA | Senior
Vitals
Height | 6-0 feet
Weight | 214 lbs
Pros
Every-down rusher size
Breaking tackles
Vison, creativity
Cons
Breakaway speed
Feet can slow between tackles
A lot of tread on his tires (566 rushes in college)
Stats
2022 stats (10 GP):
1,359 rushing yards | 7.0 yards per carry | 14 touchdowns | 37 catches | 321 receiving yards
Career stats (40 GP):
3,346 rushing yards | 5.9 yards per carry | 39 touchdowns | 75 catches | 589 receiving yards
2022 PFF grade:
91.5
Three-year PFF grade:
83.2
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Day 2 selection
Pre-draft contact
Meeting with Bills?: Yes
Highlight reel
There are a handful of RBs I’d be happy with the Saints taking in this year’s draft. Zach Charbonnet is one of them. I think he’d be such a solid Day 2 pick. pic.twitter.com/dnJZlc7jm0
— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) April 24, 2023
