2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: RB Zach Charbonnet

RB Zach Charbonnet | UCLA | Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-0 feet

Weight | 214 lbs

Pros

Every-down rusher size

Breaking tackles

Vison, creativity

Cons

Breakaway speed

Feet can slow between tackles

A lot of tread on his tires (566 rushes in college)

Stats

2022 stats (10 GP):

1,359 rushing yards | 7.0 yards per carry | 14 touchdowns | 37 catches | 321 receiving yards

Career stats (40 GP):

3,346 rushing yards | 5.9 yards per carry | 39 touchdowns | 75 catches | 589 receiving yards

2022 PFF grade:

91.5

Three-year PFF grade:

83.2

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Day 2 selection

Pre-draft contact

Meeting with Bills?: Yes

Highlight reel

There are a handful of RBs I’d be happy with the Saints taking in this year’s draft. Zach Charbonnet is one of them. I think he’d be such a solid Day 2 pick. pic.twitter.com/dnJZlc7jm0 — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) April 24, 2023

