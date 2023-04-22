2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: LB Trenton Simpson
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
LB Trenton Simpson | Clemson | Junior
Vitals
Height | 6-2 inches
Weight | 235 lbs
Pros
Athlete with range
Powerful hitter
Versatile linebacker
Cons
Inconsistent beating blocks
Stats against pass aren’t there
Size for MLB role
Stats
2022 stats (12 GP):
72 tackles | 4 for loss | 2.5 sacks | 3 passes defended | 2 forced fumbles
Career stats (33 GP):
165 tackles | 23 for loss | 13 sacks | 5 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles
2022 PFF grade:
68.7
Three-year PFF grade:
67.2
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Second-round pick
Pre-draft contact
Meeting with Bills?: Yes
Highlight reel
Trenton Simpson has top 3 LB talent in this years NFL draft. With #Buffalo being shaky at the MLB position Simpson can come in and make a difference.
Simpson is a very versatile player being able to play both in and outside LB. #NFL @BuiltInBuffalo_ pic.twitter.com/ue7KoL1w2Q
— Daniel Adams (@Im_DanielAdams) April 19, 2023
