2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: LB Trenton Simpson

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up is tight end Luke Musgrave.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

TE Trenton Simpson | Clemson | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-2 inches

Weight | 235 lbs

Pros

Athlete with range

Powerful hitter

Versatile linebacker

Cons

Inconsistent beating blocks

Stats against pass aren’t there

Size for MLB role

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

72 tackles | 4 for loss | 2.5 sacks | 3 passes defended | 2 forced fumbles

Career stats (33 GP):

165 tackles | 23 for loss | 13 sacks | 5 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles

2022 PFF grade:

68.7

Three-year PFF grade:

67.2

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Second-round pick

Pre-draft contact

Meeting with Bills?: Yes

Highlight reel

Trenton Simpson has top 3 LB talent in this years NFL draft. With #Buffalo being shaky at the MLB position Simpson can come in and make a difference. Simpson is a very versatile player being able to play both in and outside LB. #NFL @BuiltInBuffalo_ pic.twitter.com/ue7KoL1w2Q — Daniel Adams (@Im_DanielAdams) April 19, 2023

