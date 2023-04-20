2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: TE Luke Musgrave
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up is tight end Luke Musgrave.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
TE Luke Musgrave | Oregon State | Senior
Vitals
Height | 6-6 inches
Weight | 253 lbs
Pros
Size, athleticism combination
Speedy tight end
Mismatch problem
Cons
Limited college production
Play strength
Run blocking
Stats
2022 stats (2 GP):
11 catches | 169 yards | 1 touchdown
Career stats (20 GP):
47 catches | 633 yards | 2 touchdowns
2022 PFF grade:
60.7
Three-year PFF grade:
56.7
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Day 2 selection
Pre-draft contact
Meeting with Bills?: Yes
Highlight reel
#OregonState TE Luke Musgrave is such an interesting eval, became a focal feature part of their offense late in 2021 that carried over to his only 2 games into 2022.
Vertical ability up the seams, but also in the threat in boundary — ran double move vs Oregon, Fresno State. pic.twitter.com/NUSGTKHmc7
— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 10, 2023
