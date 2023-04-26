2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: DB Jammie Robinson
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up is safety Jammie Robinson.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
S Jammie Robinson | Florida State | Senior
Vitals
Height | 5-foot-11 inches
Weight | 191 lbs
Pros
Tackling
Versatile
High motor
Cons
Not ideal length
Quick, not fast
Overly urgent at times
Stats
2022 stats (13 GP):
99 tackles | 5 for loss | 1 sack | 1 interception | 5 passes defended
Career stats (47 GP):
318 tackles | 15.5 for loss | 7 interceptions | 16 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles
2022 PFF grade
80.1
Three-year PFF grade:
71.7
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Day 2 selection
Pre-draft contact
Meeting with Bills?: Yes
Highlight reel
