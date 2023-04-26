2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: DB Jammie Robinson

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up is safety Jammie Robinson.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

S Jammie Robinson | Florida State | Senior

Vitals

Height | 5-foot-11 inches

Weight | 191 lbs

Pros

Tackling

Versatile

High motor

Cons

Not ideal length

Quick, not fast

Overly urgent at times

Stats

2022 stats (13 GP):

99 tackles | 5 for loss | 1 sack | 1 interception | 5 passes defended

Career stats (47 GP):

318 tackles | 15.5 for loss | 7 interceptions | 16 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles

2022 PFF grade

80.1

Three-year PFF grade:

71.7

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Day 2 selection

Pre-draft contact

Meeting with Bills?: Yes

Highlight reel

