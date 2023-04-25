2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: DB Deonte Banks

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

Next up is cornerback Deonte Banks.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

CB Deonte Banks | Maryland | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-0 feet

Weight | 197 lbs

Pros

Defensive back length, agility

Physical, strong tackler

Versatile

Cons

2021 shoulder injury

Not a ballhawk

Inconsistent anticipation/awareness

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

38 tackles | 0.5 for loss | 0.5 sacks | 1 interception | 8 passes defended

Career stats (28 GP):

83 tackles | 0.5 sacks | 0.5 sacks | 2 interceptions | 11 passes defended

2022 PFF grade:

72.0

Three-year PFF grade:

66.2

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Round 1-2 pick

Pre-draft contact

Meeting with Bills?: Yes

Highlight reel

