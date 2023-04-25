2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: DB Deonte Banks
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up is cornerback Deonte Banks.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
CB Deonte Banks | Maryland | Junior
Vitals
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 6-0 feet
Weight | 197 lbs
Pros
Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive back length, agility
Physical, strong tackler
Versatile
Cons
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
2021 shoulder injury
Not a ballhawk
Inconsistent anticipation/awareness
Stats
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
2022 stats (12 GP):
38 tackles | 0.5 for loss | 0.5 sacks | 1 interception | 8 passes defended
Career stats (28 GP):
83 tackles | 0.5 sacks | 0.5 sacks | 2 interceptions | 11 passes defended
2022 PFF grade:
72.0
Three-year PFF grade:
66.2
Consensus rank
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft stock: Round 1-2 pick
Pre-draft contact
Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Meeting with Bills?: Yes
Highlight reel
Ladies and Gentlemen, Deonte Banks. pic.twitter.com/OsyaZCWMuG
— PGS NEST (@NestPgs) April 19, 2023
For more, visit: