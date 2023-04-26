2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: DE Will McDonald IV
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up is pass rusher Will McDonald IV.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
DE Will McDonald IV | Iowa State | R-Senior
Vitals
USAT
Height | 6-4 inches
Weight | 239 lbs
Pros
USAT
Explosive off line
Length
High motor
Cons
USAT
Slim frame for 4-3 defense
Setting edge against run
Mixing of pass-rushing moves
Stats
Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats (12 GP):
36 tackles | 7.5 for loss | 5 sacks | 4 passes defended | 1 forced fumble
Career stats (48 GP):
125 tackles | 40.5 for loss | 34 sacks | 7 passes defended | 10 forced fumbles
2022 PFF grade:
79.1
Three-year PFF grade:
75.3
Consensus rank
USAT
Draft stock: Round 1-2 pick
Pre-draft contact
(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
Meeting with Bills?: Yes
Highlight reel
Whew Will McDonald
— Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) April 19, 2023
For more, visit: