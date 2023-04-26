2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: DE Will McDonald IV

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up is pass rusher Will McDonald IV.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

DE Will McDonald IV | Iowa State | R-Senior

Vitals

USAT

Height | 6-4 inches

Weight | 239 lbs

Pros

USAT

Explosive off line

Length

High motor

Cons

USAT

Slim frame for 4-3 defense

Setting edge against run

Mixing of pass-rushing moves

Stats

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats (12 GP):

36 tackles | 7.5 for loss | 5 sacks | 4 passes defended | 1 forced fumble

Career stats (48 GP):

125 tackles | 40.5 for loss | 34 sacks | 7 passes defended | 10 forced fumbles

2022 PFF grade:

79.1

Three-year PFF grade:

75.3

Consensus rank

USAT

Draft stock: Round 1-2 pick

Pre-draft contact

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Meeting with Bills?: Yes

Highlight reel

For more, visit:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire