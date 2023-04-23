2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: LB Noah Sewell

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up is linebacker Noah Sewell.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

LB Noah Sewell | Oregon | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-1 1/2 inches

Weight | 246 lbs

Pros

Pass-rushing skills

Experience

Size and athleticism

Cons

Range lacks

Needs time to work on instincts

Not the best in coverage

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

56 tackles | 5.5 for loss | 1.5 sacks | 1 interception | 4 passes defended

Career stats (33 GP):

218 tackles | 20.5 for loss| 7.5 sacks | 2 interceptions | 9 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles

2022 PFF grade:

71.4

Three-year PFF grade:

71.1

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Round 3-4 selection

Pre-draft contact

Meeting with Bills? No

Highlight reel

