2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: LB Noah Sewell
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up is linebacker Noah Sewell.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
LB Noah Sewell | Oregon | Junior
Vitals
Height | 6-1 1/2 inches
Weight | 246 lbs
Pros
Pass-rushing skills
Experience
Size and athleticism
Cons
Range lacks
Needs time to work on instincts
Not the best in coverage
Stats
2022 stats (12 GP):
56 tackles | 5.5 for loss | 1.5 sacks | 1 interception | 4 passes defended
Career stats (33 GP):
218 tackles | 20.5 for loss| 7.5 sacks | 2 interceptions | 9 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles
2022 PFF grade:
71.4
Three-year PFF grade:
71.1
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Round 3-4 selection
Pre-draft contact
Meeting with Bills? No
Highlight reel
