2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: WR Jalin Hyatt
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up is wide receiver Jalin Hyatt
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
WR Jalin Hyatt | TENNESSEE | Junior
Vitals
USAT
Height | 6-0
Weight | 176 lbs
Pros
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Speedy vertical threat
Ball skills
Agility
Cons
USAT
Slim frame
Route tree needs adding to
One year of production
Stats
USAT
2022 stats (12 GP):
67 catches | 1,267 receiving yards | 15 touchdowns
Career stats (29 GP):
108 catches | 1,769 receiving yards | 19 touchdowns
2022 PFF grade:
77.4
Three-year PFF grade:
66.3
Consensus rank
USAT
Draft stock: Second-round selection
Pre-draft contact
Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Meeting with Bills?: Yes
Highlight reel
Jalin Hyatt welcome to Detroit pic.twitter.com/LNZUqoIOf2
— 𝔾𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕪𝕓𝕠𝕪® (@TheGloveSports) April 22, 2023
For more, visit: