2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: WR Jalin Hyatt

Next up is wide receiver Jalin Hyatt

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Jalin Hyatt | TENNESSEE | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-0

Weight | 176 lbs

Pros

Speedy vertical threat

Ball skills

Agility

Cons

Slim frame

Route tree needs adding to

One year of production

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

67 catches | 1,267 receiving yards | 15 touchdowns

Career stats (29 GP):

108 catches | 1,769 receiving yards | 19 touchdowns

2022 PFF grade:

77.4

Three-year PFF grade:

66.3

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Second-round selection

Pre-draft contact

Meeting with Bills?: Yes

Highlight reel

