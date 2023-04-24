2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: WR Jalin Hyatt

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

During the run to up to the draft on April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up is wide receiver Jalin Hyatt

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Jalin Hyatt | TENNESSEE | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-0 

Weight | 176 lbs

Pros

  • Speedy vertical threat

  • Ball skills

  • Agility 

Cons

  • Slim frame

  • Route tree needs adding to

  • One year of production

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

  • 67 catches | 1,267 receiving yards | 15 touchdowns

Career stats (29 GP):

  • 108 catches | 1,769 receiving yards | 19 touchdowns

2022 PFF grade: 

  • 77.4

Three-year PFF grade: 

  • 66.3

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Second-round selection

Pre-draft contact

Meeting with Bills?: Yes

Highlight reel

