2023 NFL Draft Projections Position Rankings: Pre-Combine
Where do all of the top pro prospects rank before the NFL Combine? From the college perspective, here are all the top position players.
2023 NFL Combine: February 28-March 6
Draft Date: April 27-April 29
Where: Indianapolis, IN
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballnews
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Quarterbacks
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 Bryce Young Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
2 CJ Stroud Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top 10 Overall
3 Anthony Richardson Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
4 Will Levis Kentucky
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
5 Hendon Hooker Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
6 Jake Haener Fresno State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
7 Tanner McKee Stanford
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
8 Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
9 Jaren Hall BYU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
10 Malik Cunningham Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
11 Max Duggan TCU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
12 Stetson Bennett Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
13 Tyson Bagent Shepherd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Clayton Tune Houston
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Aidan O’Connell Purdue
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Running Backs
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Running Backs
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 Bijan Robinson Texas
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
3 Devon Achane Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
4 Sean Tucker Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
5 Chase Brown Illinois
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
6 Zach Charbonnet UCLA
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
7 Chris Rodriguez Kentucky
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
8 Israel Abanikanda Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
9 Kendre Miller TCU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
10 Deuce Vaughn Kansas State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
11 Kenny McIntosh Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
12 Tank Bigsby Auburn
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
13 DeWayne McBride UAB
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
14 Tiyon Evans Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Zach Evans Ole Miss
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
16 Keaton Mitchell East Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
17 Tyjae Spears Tulane
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
18 Evan Hull Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
19 Lew Nichols III Central Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
20 Tavion Thomas Utah
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Wide Receivers
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Wide Receivers
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 Quentin Johnston TCU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
2 Jordan Addison USC
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
3 Kayshon Boutte LSU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
5 Jalin Hyatt Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
6 Zay Flowers Boston College
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
7 Josh Downs North Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
8 Rakim Jarrett Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
9 Marvin Mims Oklahoma
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
10 Parker Washington Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
11 Dontayvion Wicks Virginia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
12 Nathaniel Dell Houston
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
13 Rashee Rice SMU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
14 Jake Bobo UCLA
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
15 Dontay Demus Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
16 Cedric Tillman Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
17 Josh Vann South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
18 AT Perry Wake Forest
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
19 Jayden Reed Michigan State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
20 Demario Douglas Liberty
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
21 Trey Palmer Nebraska
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
22 Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
23 Jadon Haselwood Arkansas
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
24 Sam James West Virginia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
25 Justin Shorter Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Tight Ends
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Tight Ends
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 Michael Meyer Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Dalton Kincaid Utah
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Mid 2nd
3 Darnell Washington Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
4 Luke Musgrave Oregon State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
5 Tucker Kraft South Dakota State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
6 Cameron Latu Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
7 Josh Whyle Cincinnati
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
8 Luke Schoonmaker Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
9 Marshon Ford Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
10 Zack Kuntz Old Dominion
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
11 Davis Allen Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
12 Payne Durham Purdue
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
13 Will Mallory Miami
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Ben Sims Baylor
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Brenton Strange Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 6th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Ofensive Tackles
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Offensive Tackles
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
2 Peter Skoronski Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
3 Broderick Jones Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
4 Anton Harrison Oklahoma
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
5 Jaelyn Duncan Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
6 Dawand Jones Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
7 Matthew Bergeron Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
8 Darnell Wright Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
9 Cody Mauch North Dakota State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
10 Ryan Hayes Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
11 Jaxson Kirkland Washington
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
12 Tyler Steen Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
13 Jordan Morgan Arizona
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
14 Wanya Morris Oklahoma
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
15 Blake Freeland BYU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Offensive Guards
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Offensive Guards/Centers
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 O’Cyrus Torrence (OG) Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
2 John Michael Schmitz (C) Minnesota
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
3 Olusegun Oluwatimi (C) Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
4 Luke Wypler (C/OG) Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
5 Joe Tippmann (C) Wisconsin
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
6 Jarrett Patterson (C) Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
7 Emil Ekiyor (OG) Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
8 Steve Avila (C/OG) TCU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
9 Andrew Vorhees (OG) USC
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
10 Atonio Mafi (OG) UCLA
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
11 Asim Richards (OG) North Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
12 Anthony Bradford (OG) LSU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
13 Alex Forsyth (C) Oregon
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Jovaughn Gwyn (OG) South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
15 Nick Broeker (OG) Ole Miss
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Edge Rushers
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Edge Rushers
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
For this, edge rushers are a catch-all for outside linebackers, defensive ends, and hybrids of the two positions.
1 Will Anderson Jr. Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
2 Tyree Wilson Texas Tech
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
3 Myles Murphy Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
4 Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
5 Lukas Van Ness Iowa
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
6 Nolan Smith Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
7 Zach Harrison Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
8 Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
9 Keion White Georgia Tech
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
10 Will McDonald Iowa State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
11 BJ Ojulari LSU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
12 Andre Carter Army
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
13 Derick Hall Auburn
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
14 Byron Young Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
15 Nick Herbig Wisconsin
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
16 Colby Wooden Auburn
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
17 KJ Henry Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
18 Mike Morris Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
19 Ali Gaye LSU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
20 Habakkuk Baldonado Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
21 Ochaun Mathis Nebraska
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
22 Nick Hampton Appalachian State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
23 YaYa Diaby Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
24 Brenton Cox Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
25 Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Defensive Tackles
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Defensive Tackles
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 Jalen Carter Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
2 Bryan Bresee Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
3 Tuli Tuipulotu USC
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
4 Siaki Ika Baylor
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
5 Mazi Smith Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
6 Calijah Kancey Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
7 Keeanu Benton Wisconsin
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
8 Gervon Dexter Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
9 Karl Brooks Bowling Green
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
10 Jaquelin Roy LSU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
11 Zacch Pickens South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
12 Keondre Coburn Texas
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
13 Byron Young Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
14 Nesta Jade Silvera Arizona State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
15 DJ Dale Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Linebackers
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Linebackers
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 Drew Sanders Arkansas
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
2 Trenton Simpson Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
3 Noah Sewell Oregon
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
4 Henry To’o To’o Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
5 Jack Campbell Iowa
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
6 Dorian Williams Tulane
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
7 Mohamoud Diabate Utah
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
8 Daiyan Henley Washington State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
9 DeMarvion Overshown Texas
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
10 Owen Pappoe Auburn
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
11 Drake Thomas NC State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 7th
12 Ivan Pace Cincinnati
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
13 Ventrell Miller Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
14 Dee Winters TCU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Sirvocea Dennis Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Cornerbacks
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Cornerbacks
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 Joey Porter Jr. Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
2 Devon Witherspoon Illinois
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
3 Christian Gonzalez Oregon
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
4 Cam Smith South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
5 Kelee Ringo Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
6 Clark Phillips III Utah
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
7 Deonte Banks Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
8 Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
9 Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
10 Jaylon Jones Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
11 Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
12 Tyrique Stevenson Miami
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
13 Cameron Mitchell Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
14 Eli Ricks Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
15 DJ Turner Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
16 Carrington Valentine Kentucky
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
17 Garrett Williams Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
18 Kei’Trel Clark Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
19 Riley Moss Iowa
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th
20 Cameron Brown Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Safeties
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Safeties
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
1 Brian Branch Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
2 Antonio Johnson Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
3 Jordan Battle Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
4 Brandon Joseph Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
5 Jammie Robinson Florida State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
6 Ji’Ayir Brown Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
7 Ronnie Hickman Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
8 Rashad Torrence II Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
9 Christopher Smith Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
10 Sydney Brown Illinois
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
11 JL Skinner Boise State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
12 Daniel Scott Cal
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
13 Brandon Hill Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Trey Dean Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Quindell Johnson Memphis
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Top 100 Prospects
2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Top 100 Prospects
Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think 100 top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.
100 Eli Ricks CB Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
99 Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
98 Emil Ekiyor OG Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
97 Cameron Latu TE Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
96 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
95 Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
94 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
93 Sydney Brown S Illinois
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th
92 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
91 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
90 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
89 Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
88 Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
87 Christopher Smith S Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
86 Karl Brooks DT Bowling Green
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
85 Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
84 Rashad Torrence II S Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
83 Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
82 Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
81 Nick Herbig EDGE Wisconsin
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
80 Jarrett Patterson C Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
79 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
78 Dorian Williams LB Tulane
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
77 Tanner McKee QB Stanford
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
76 Byron Young EDGE Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
75 Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
74 Derick Hall EDGE Auburn
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
73 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
72 Jack Campbell LB Iowa
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
71 Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
70 Darnell Washington TE Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
69 Josh Downs WR North Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
68 Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
67 Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
66 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
65 Andre Carter EDGE Army
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
64 Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
63 Jammie Robinson S Florida State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
62 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
61 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
60 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
59 Jake Haener QB Fresno State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
58 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
57 Gervon Dexter DT Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
56 Will McDonald EDGE Iowa State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
55 Luke Wypler C/OG Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
54 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
53 Jordan Battle S Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th
52 Deonte Banks CB Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
51 Clark Phillips III CB Utah
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
50 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
49 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
48 Henry To’o To’o LB Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
47 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
46 Olusegun Oluwatimi C Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
45 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
44 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
43 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
42 Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
41 Calijah Kancey DT Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
40 Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
39 Zay Flowers WR Boston College
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
38 Noah Sewell LB Oregon
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th
37 John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
36 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
35 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
34 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
33 Cam Smith CB South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
32 Mazi Smith DT Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
31 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Mid 2nd
30 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
29 Broderick Jones OT Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
28 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
27 Brian Branch S Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
26 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
25 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
24 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
23 Siaki Ika DT Baylor
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
22 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
21 O’Cyrus Torrence OG Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
20 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
19 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
18 Tuli Tuipulotu DT USC
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd
17 Jordan Addison WR USC
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
16 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
15 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
14 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
13 Quentin Johnston WR TCU
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd
12 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
11 Michael Meyer TE Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
10 Will Levis QB Kentucky
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
8 Anthony Richardson QB Florida
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
6 Bryan Bresee DT Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
5 Bijan Robinson RB Texas
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
4 CJ Stroud QB Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top 10 Overall
3 Bryce Young QB Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
1 Jalen Carter DT Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine
2023 NFL Combine Participants