2023 NFL Draft Projections Position Rankings: Pre-Combine

Where do all of the top pro prospects rank before the NFL Combine? From the college perspective, here are all the top position players.

2023 NFL Combine: February 28-March 6

Draft Date: April 27-April 29

Where: Indianapolis, IN

CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects

Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine

2023 NFL Combine Participants

2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Quarterbacks

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Bryce Young Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 CJ Stroud Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top 10 Overall

3 Anthony Richardson Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Will Levis Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

5 Hendon Hooker Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

6 Jake Haener Fresno State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

7 Tanner McKee Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

8 Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

9 Jaren Hall BYU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

10 Malik Cunningham Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

11 Max Duggan TCU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

12 Stetson Bennett Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

13 Tyson Bagent Shepherd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Clayton Tune Houston

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Aidan O’Connell Purdue

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Running Backs

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Bijan Robinson Texas

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

3 Devon Achane Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

4 Sean Tucker Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

5 Chase Brown Illinois

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

6 Zach Charbonnet UCLA

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

7 Chris Rodriguez Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

8 Israel Abanikanda Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

9 Kendre Miller TCU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

10 Deuce Vaughn Kansas State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

11 Kenny McIntosh Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

12 Tank Bigsby Auburn

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

13 DeWayne McBride UAB

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

14 Tiyon Evans Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Zach Evans Ole Miss

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

16 Keaton Mitchell East Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

17 Tyjae Spears Tulane

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

18 Evan Hull Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

19 Lew Nichols III Central Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

20 Tavion Thomas Utah

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Wide Receivers

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Quentin Johnston TCU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

2 Jordan Addison USC

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

3 Kayshon Boutte LSU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

5 Jalin Hyatt Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

6 Zay Flowers Boston College

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

7 Josh Downs North Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

8 Rakim Jarrett Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

9 Marvin Mims Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

10 Parker Washington Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

11 Dontayvion Wicks Virginia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

12 Nathaniel Dell Houston

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

13 Rashee Rice SMU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

14 Jake Bobo UCLA

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

15 Dontay Demus Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

16 Cedric Tillman Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

17 Josh Vann South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

18 AT Perry Wake Forest

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

19 Jayden Reed Michigan State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

20 Demario Douglas Liberty

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

21 Trey Palmer Nebraska

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

22 Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

23 Jadon Haselwood Arkansas

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

24 Sam James West Virginia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

25 Justin Shorter Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Tight Ends

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Michael Meyer Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Dalton Kincaid Utah

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Mid 2nd

3 Darnell Washington Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

4 Luke Musgrave Oregon State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

5 Tucker Kraft South Dakota State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

6 Cameron Latu Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

7 Josh Whyle Cincinnati

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

8 Luke Schoonmaker Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

9 Marshon Ford Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

10 Zack Kuntz Old Dominion

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

11 Davis Allen Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

12 Payne Durham Purdue

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

13 Will Mallory Miami

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Ben Sims Baylor

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Brenton Strange Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 6th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Offensive Tackles

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

2 Peter Skoronski Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

3 Broderick Jones Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Anton Harrison Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

5 Jaelyn Duncan Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

6 Dawand Jones Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

7 Matthew Bergeron Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

8 Darnell Wright Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

9 Cody Mauch North Dakota State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

10 Ryan Hayes Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

11 Jaxson Kirkland Washington

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

12 Tyler Steen Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

13 Jordan Morgan Arizona

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

14 Wanya Morris Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

15 Blake Freeland BYU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Offensive Guards/Centers

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 O’Cyrus Torrence (OG) Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

2 John Michael Schmitz (C) Minnesota

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

3 Olusegun Oluwatimi (C) Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

4 Luke Wypler (C/OG) Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

5 Joe Tippmann (C) Wisconsin

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

6 Jarrett Patterson (C) Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

7 Emil Ekiyor (OG) Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

8 Steve Avila (C/OG) TCU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

9 Andrew Vorhees (OG) USC

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

10 Atonio Mafi (OG) UCLA

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

11 Asim Richards (OG) North Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

12 Anthony Bradford (OG) LSU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

13 Alex Forsyth (C) Oregon

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Jovaughn Gwyn (OG) South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

15 Nick Broeker (OG) Ole Miss

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Edge Rushers

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

For this, edge rushers are a catch-all for outside linebackers, defensive ends, and hybrids of the two positions.

1 Will Anderson Jr. Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 Tyree Wilson Texas Tech

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

3 Myles Murphy Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

4 Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

5 Lukas Van Ness Iowa

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

6 Nolan Smith Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

7 Zach Harrison Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

8 Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

9 Keion White Georgia Tech

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

10 Will McDonald Iowa State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

11 BJ Ojulari LSU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

12 Andre Carter Army

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

13 Derick Hall Auburn

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

14 Byron Young Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

15 Nick Herbig Wisconsin

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

16 Colby Wooden Auburn

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

17 KJ Henry Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

18 Mike Morris Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

19 Ali Gaye LSU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

20 Habakkuk Baldonado Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

21 Ochaun Mathis Nebraska

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

22 Nick Hampton Appalachian State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

23 YaYa Diaby Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

24 Brenton Cox Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

25 Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Defensive Tackles

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Jalen Carter Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 Bryan Bresee Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

3 Tuli Tuipulotu USC

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

4 Siaki Ika Baylor

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

5 Mazi Smith Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

6 Calijah Kancey Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

7 Keeanu Benton Wisconsin

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

8 Gervon Dexter Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

9 Karl Brooks Bowling Green

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

10 Jaquelin Roy LSU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

11 Zacch Pickens South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

12 Keondre Coburn Texas

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

13 Byron Young Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

14 Nesta Jade Silvera Arizona State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

15 DJ Dale Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Linebackers

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Drew Sanders Arkansas

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

2 Trenton Simpson Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

3 Noah Sewell Oregon

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

4 Henry To’o To’o Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

5 Jack Campbell Iowa

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

6 Dorian Williams Tulane

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

7 Mohamoud Diabate Utah

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

8 Daiyan Henley Washington State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

9 DeMarvion Overshown Texas

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

10 Owen Pappoe Auburn

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

11 Drake Thomas NC State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 7th

12 Ivan Pace Cincinnati

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

13 Ventrell Miller Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

14 Dee Winters TCU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Sirvocea Dennis Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Cornerbacks

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Joey Porter Jr. Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

2 Devon Witherspoon Illinois

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

3 Christian Gonzalez Oregon

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Cam Smith South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

5 Kelee Ringo Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

6 Clark Phillips III Utah

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

7 Deonte Banks Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

8 Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

9 Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

10 Jaylon Jones Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

11 Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

12 Tyrique Stevenson Miami

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

13 Cameron Mitchell Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

14 Eli Ricks Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

15 DJ Turner Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

16 Carrington Valentine Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

17 Garrett Williams Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

18 Kei’Trel Clark Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

19 Riley Moss Iowa

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

20 Cameron Brown Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Safeties

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Brian Branch Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

2 Antonio Johnson Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

3 Jordan Battle Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

4 Brandon Joseph Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

5 Jammie Robinson Florida State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

6 Ji’Ayir Brown Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

7 Ronnie Hickman Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

8 Rashad Torrence II Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

9 Christopher Smith Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

10 Sydney Brown Illinois

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

11 JL Skinner Boise State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

12 Daniel Scott Cal

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

13 Brandon Hill Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Trey Dean Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Quindell Johnson Memphis

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Top 100 Prospects

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think 100 top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

100 Eli Ricks CB Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

99 Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

98 Emil Ekiyor OG Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

97 Cameron Latu TE Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

96 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

95 Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

94 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

93 Sydney Brown S Illinois

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 5th

92 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

91 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

90 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

89 Ryan Hayes OT Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

88 Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

87 Christopher Smith S Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

86 Karl Brooks DT Bowling Green

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

85 Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

84 Rashad Torrence II S Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

83 Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

82 Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

81 Nick Herbig EDGE Wisconsin

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

80 Jarrett Patterson C Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

79 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

78 Dorian Williams LB Tulane

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

77 Tanner McKee QB Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

76 Byron Young EDGE Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

75 Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

74 Derick Hall EDGE Auburn

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

73 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

72 Jack Campbell LB Iowa

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

71 Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

70 Darnell Washington TE Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

69 Josh Downs WR North Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

68 Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

67 Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

66 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

65 Andre Carter EDGE Army

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

64 Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

63 Jammie Robinson S Florida State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

62 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

61 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

60 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

59 Jake Haener QB Fresno State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

58 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

57 Gervon Dexter DT Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

56 Will McDonald EDGE Iowa State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

55 Luke Wypler C/OG Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

54 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

53 Jordan Battle S Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

52 Deonte Banks CB Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

51 Clark Phillips III CB Utah

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

50 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

49 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

48 Henry To’o To’o LB Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

47 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

46 Olusegun Oluwatimi C Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

45 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

44 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

43 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

42 Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

41 Calijah Kancey DT Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

40 Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

39 Zay Flowers WR Boston College

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

38 Noah Sewell LB Oregon

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 4th

37 John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

36 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

35 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

34 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

33 Cam Smith CB South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

32 Mazi Smith DT Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

31 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Mid 2nd

30 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

29 Broderick Jones OT Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

28 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

27 Brian Branch S Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

26 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

25 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

24 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

23 Siaki Ika DT Baylor

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

22 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

21 O’Cyrus Torrence OG Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

20 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

19 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

18 Tuli Tuipulotu DT USC

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 3rd

17 Jordan Addison WR USC

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

16 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

15 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

14 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

13 Quentin Johnston WR TCU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 2nd

12 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

11 Michael Meyer TE Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

10 Will Levis QB Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

8 Anthony Richardson QB Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

6 Bryan Bresee DT Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

5 Bijan Robinson RB Texas

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

4 CJ Stroud QB Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top 10 Overall

3 Bryce Young QB Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

1 Jalen Carter DT Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

