2023 NFL Draft Profile: Utah State QB Logan Bonner

The Aggies quarterback has toughness and a big arm to match, but is that enough to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft?

Can Bonner take his talent to the next level?

Logan Bonner followed head coach Blake Anderson to Logan, Utah when Anderson accepted the head coach position with Utah State before the 2021 season. In his first season at the helm, Bonner led the Aggies to a Mountain West championship with a 46-13 upset of San Diego State, then followed that up with a 24-13 victory over Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Bonner had his best season in a Utah State uniform, but he started his career at Arkansas State. He’s taken a long road to get to this point and could end being a servicable backup in the NFL. He has the arm talent, but needs to get his head in the playbook and game film a little bit more.

Measurables (taken from Dane Brugler)

Height – 6′ 3/8″

Weight – 223 pounds

40-yard time – 4.77 seconds

10-yard split time – 1.70 seconds

Arm length – 31″

Hand size – 9 5/8″

Wingspan – 72 1/2″

Vertical jump – 32″

Broad jump – 9′ and 8″ (or 116″)

Shuttle time – 4.37 seconds

3-cone drill time – 7.21 seconds

Bench press – N/A

Highlights

Strengths

Bonner has one of the better arms in college football. He has shown the ability to launch the football when required. His touch on the ball is one of his strengths, as well. While not the best in the class, Bonner has flashed the ability to make the necessary throw depending on coverage.

Bonner has also shown he’s a leader on the field. He’s a vocal leader and has shown the ability to rally his teammates around him. Bonner is an okay quarterback in terms of mobility, though he also isn’t afraid to stand in the pocket and absorb a hit if it means creating a big play.

He won’t make you scout his legs, but has the ability to move around the pocket and can surprise you on occasion.

Weaknesses

Bonner’s main weakness is his durability. He’s only played more than ten games twice in his career. And that leads to Bonner’s other big weakness, his age. Bonner was in college for seven years and only had 34 starts. Bonner being an older quarterback, plus his injury history, make for a less-than-ideal combination.

Bonner has good movement within the pocket, but also doesn’t have the best positioning within said pocket. He can move around, but doesn’t always put himself into the best place to make the throw. Bonner’s pre-snap reads and adjustments are also an area of improvement he needs to focus on if he wants to succeed at the next level.

NFL Comparison

Brandon Allen

Draft Prediction

Met with Raiders, Chiefs, Colts, 49ers, and Packers at Pro Day. Performed well at the Tropical Bowl after recovering from a broken foot. Impressed teams with his arm and that could vault him into draft contention. Bonner could go anywhere from late Day 3 to an Undrafted Free Agent.

