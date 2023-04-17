2023 NFL Draft Profile: UNLV Kicker Daniel Gutierrez

Could The Kicker Get Drafted?

Contact/Follow @michaelbraydaly & @MWCwire

Draft Profile For Daniel Gutierrez

UNLV kicker Daniel Gutierrez will be looking to make the jump from college to the NFL as a kicker.

Gutierrez made his mark at UNLV over the span of six seasons. He finished his UNLV career with 52 field goals and 109 extra points. In 2022, Gutierrez made 94.7% of his field goals.

He has experience as a placekicker, kick off specialist and punter. If he reaches the NFL, Gutierrez would likely be a placekicker and kick off specialist.

Will Gutierrez get drafted?

Measurables (taken from Alex Katson)

Height: 5’9

Weight: 220 LBS

Wingspan: 72″

Strengths

Gutierrez is an extremely accurate field goal kicker. In addition to his kicking accuracy, he is a versatile special teams player. He can kick on field goals, extra points, kickoffs, and punts. He was a Lou Groza Award candidate, which meant that he was one of the best kickers in college football.

Weaknesses

One issue he will run into will be attempting 50-plus-yard field goals on a consistent basis. In the NFL, teams will need him to nail long field goals and he will have to add that to his kicking game.

NFL Comparison

Ka’imi Fairbairn

Fairbairn is a consistent kicker for the Houston Texans and Gutierrez can fulfill that role with an NFL team. Fairbairn has range beyond 50 yards.

Draft Prediction

Gutierrez will go undrafted, but he will be signed as an undrafted free agent. He has the talent to make a 53-man roster or a practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire