2023 NFL Draft Profile: San Jose State WR Elijah Cooks

After successful stints at Nevada and San Jose State, Cooks looks to make the leap to the pros as a NFL Draft pick.

Evaluating Cooks as a prospect

San Jose State wide receiver Elijah Cooks will hope to hear his name called during the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the Mountain West Conference, Cooks was a standout wide receiver at Nevada and San Jose State over four seasons. He spent one season at San Jose State and that was enough for him to be a legitimate draft prospect.

Will Cooks hear his name called?

Measurables (taken from Dane Brugler)

Height – 6′ and 3 3/4″

Weight – 219 pounds

40-yard time – 4.49 seconds

10-yard split time – 1.62 seconds

Arm length – 33″

Hand size – 9 1/2″

Wingspan – 80″

Vertical jump – 37 1/2″

Broad jump – 10′ and 3″ (or 123″)

Shuttle time – 4.25 seconds

3-cone drill time – 7.10 seconds

Bench press – 16 reps

Highlights

Strengths

Cooks is a trustworthy target for any quarterback. In 2022, he had career-highs in touchdowns and receiving yards. He assimilated to San Jose State’s offense and had one of the best single seasons for a wide receiver in San Jose State history. At 6’3, his size will help him jump over and beat smaller defensive backs.

Weaknesses

Cooks is not known for his blocking ability, which could be an issue for him making a roster at his size. Cooks, who poses a deep threat, will be forced to gain separation from defenders. His speed does not variate, which could make it difficult to get open. Defenders will try to force Cooks into running shorter routes.

NFL Comparison

Mack Hollins- Atlanta Falcons

There are some similarities in size and catching ability. Mack Hollins developed into a solid intermediate route runner with an ability to catch balls over the middle. Hollins also has breakaway speed on the sidelines and can track balls in the air. Cooks will likely need to work on catching passes over the middle to broaden his skill set.

Draft Prediction

Cooks will be undrafted and will land with a team as an undrafted free agent. Cooks has the talent to beat out other wide receivers and make a 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

