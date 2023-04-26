2023 NFL Draft Profile: Boise State DT Scott Matlock

The local product showed surprising versatility in his time at Boise State. Could he be a sleeper NFL Draft pick?

Lots of fun, all business in the trenches.

The Boise State Broncos have done a lot of things consistently well over the years, but defensive tackle Scott Matlock might be the best current example of their ability to cultivate unheralded talents.

Hailing from Homedale, Idaho, Matlock headed east to Boise as a two-star recruit in Bryan Harsin’s 2018 class. It took two years for him to emerge as a starter, though he followed an all-conference honorable mention nod in 2020 with two subsequent appearances on the second-team defense, flashing everything from disruptive power on the defensive interior to soft hands in offensive goal-line situations.

Other Broncos might be likelier bets to hear their name called at this year’s NFL Draft, but could Matlock join that cohort?

Measurables (taken from Dane Brugler)

Height – 6′ 4″

Weight – 296 pounds

40-yard time – 4.95 seconds

10-yard split time – 1.69 seconds

Arm length – 32 3/4″

Hand size – 9″

Wingspan – 78 3/8″

Vertical jump – 29 1/2″

Broad jump – 9′ and 5″ (or 113″)

Shuttle time – 4.59 seconds

3-cone drill time – 7.31 seconds

Bench press – 29 reps

Highlights

Impressive 29 reps on the bench press from Scott Matlock. Big cheers from his teammates and those in attendance. pic.twitter.com/QDEA9D0o82 — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 27, 2023

Boise's Scott Matlock works a stunt and gets the sack pic.twitter.com/DXOa6Fj6xS — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 29, 2023

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN. 6'4", 300 pound DT Scott Matlock brings in the score for Boise State. pic.twitter.com/o21F3EHMPU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 25, 2022

Strengths

Looking for a defensive tackle with the power to make a difference on the interior? According to Pro Football Focus, Matlock finished 2022 with 27 stops and 20 hurries thanks to upper body strength which, in the eyes of The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, enables him to make the most of his initial burst and slice between linemen.

He’s not a one-trick pony, either, since he was athletic enough to occasionally contribute on offense at Boise State in what they called their Clydesdale package. Coaches on the leading edge of ingenuity in the NFL might already be envisioning what an athlete like Matlock could bring to the roster.

Weaknesses

Though Matlock is a high-motor performer, consistency eludes him at times. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted that he “lacks consistent stoutness taking on blocks”, which is a sentiment echoed by Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

NFL Comparison

Jordan Jackson

Draft Prediction

Matlock may be the biggest late riser anywhere in the Mountain West thanks to a strong pro day, enticing scouts with his power while serving reminders about what his athleticism could provide on the interior. He’ll probably still have to wait until Day Three to get selected, but I think he’ll go off the board in the sixth round.

