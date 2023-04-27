2023 NFL draft: Predicting what Giants do in Round 1

The 2023 NFL draft is officially upon us and many still don’t know what the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen intend to do.

Unlike his predecessor, Dave Gettleman, Schoen keeps information close to the vest. Internal leaks have become fewer and further between (outside of those intended), and that leaves the football world heading into Thursday night blind.

Some believe the Giants will trade up. Others believe they will trade down. More yet believe they will stand pat at No. 25 and make their pick — but who?

Those of us at Giants Wire decided to check our Magic 8 Balls and here’s what we came up with:

Dan Benton predicts...

The Giants aren’t going to make 10 picks in Kansas City. At some point they’re going to trade some of that draft capital — either to move up or for a veteran player.

Depending on how the first round shakes out, Schoen may opt to save some of those picks to maneuver a bit in the mid-rounds. But if someone they like starts to fall, he won’t hesitate to move up in Round 1.

When push comes to shove, that’s what I believe will happen. However, it may not be for a player at a position that’s been hyped (ie. wide receiver, cornerback). Rather, I can see the Giants moving up a few spots for Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer or making an even more aggressive move up for a defensive lineman/edge rusher.

John Fennelly predicts...

The Giants select Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson at No. 25.

The organization is still not satisfied with the lack of playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. The blowout loss to Philadelphia in the postseason exposed the holes in the Giants’ roster. Simpson, paired with free agent addition Bobby Okereke, should be a huge upgrade over last year’s linebacker unit.

Tyler Henry predicts...

Uncharted waters is where the Giants find themselves in picking 25th overall in this year’s draft. They have been rumored to be most likely targeting a wide receiver or cornerback. In a perfect world, the Giants have their sights set on Quentin Johnston as the missing piece in their offense. I also think if by some miracle Devon Witherspoon falls out of the top 10 they may look to trade up to get him.

Story continues

Ultimately, I think the Giants stay right at 25 to avoid giving up additional draft capital in a trade-up scenario. They probably end up choosing between wide receiver Zay Flowers and cornerback Cam Smith.

With the acquisition of Darren Waller, I believe the Giants focus on defense with a glaring need at corner and select Cam Smith 25th overall.

Jeevan Kirkland predicts...

The Giants have gone all in on Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll’s offense this past offseason. The final piece to give Jones enough playmakers to have a top offense is going and getting a final receiver in the draft.

Jordan Addison is the receiver that could put the Giants over the top as he is arguably the most polished receiver in the class. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner was simply unguardable in college.

In three seasons, Addison posted 219 catches for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns as he torched defenses with his elite combination of speed and footwork.

With the addition of Addison, New York would have a solid core of receivers consisting of Addison, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Isaiah Hodgins. Combine that with Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley and there is not much else Jones could ask for at quarterback.

