2023 NFL draft: Potential Chargers targets to watch in Peach Bowl

The arrival of the College Football Playoffs allows fans to watch not only four of the best teams clash but the top players as well.

In the second game at 5:00 p.m. PT, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.

Plenty of NFL evaluators, including the Los Angeles Chargers, will have these players that are going to be in the 2023 NFL draft under the microscope today.

The crown jewel from a Chargers standpoint in this game is Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, a 6-foot-7 and 270-pound freak of nature who would instantly transform Los Angeles’ positional group. Gerald Everett has played well at times, but Donald Parham Jr. has missed most of the season and Tre’ McKitty has struggled as a blocker. Justin Herbert would benefit significantly from a difference-maker at the position. Washington has the bulk and frame to punish defensive ends and linebackers as a blocker, a much-needed presence in LA. But he also has long arms and a violent run-after-catch style that leverages his frame into power to shake off tacklers down the field. While he’s not as natural of a separator, we’ve seen Herbert trust players with little space for the entire season, and Washington is a fantastic contested catch practitioner. Elsewhere on the Bulldogs roster, edge defender Robert Beal Jr. is an intriguing option down the board for a Chargers team that needs to add another pass rusher.

For the Buckeyes, keep an on EDGE Zach Harrison, who has finally put together all the tools that made him a five-star prospect as a high schooler in 2019 to produce by far his best season as a college football player. While he’s not a high-sack player, with a career-high of just 3.5, which came in his true freshman season, Harrison has freakish athletic ability and above-average length that help him run down and end outside rushing plays. That’s downright tantalizing for the Chargers, who have seen teams beat them to the outside or off tackle because of their edge rushers’ deficiencies as run defenders following Joey Bosa’s groin injury in Week 3.

