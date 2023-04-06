2023 NFL Draft Positional Preview: Quarterbacks (and why we're having 2018 QB class flashbacks)

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

In this month-long lead up to the 2023 NFL draft at the end of April, it seems like all of the discussion has centered around the top four quarterbacks, who could all likely be selected with the top four picks. After discussing the 2023 class of running backs last week, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald spend today's podcast finally diving into this year's blockbuster QB draft class in Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson & Kentucky's Will Levis.

Before they talk about this year's class, the guys spend the first 20 minutes of the show looking back at the 2018 QB class and the odd similarities between this year's prospects and that year's group, which included Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson.

For the bulk of the episode however, they talk about how Young, Stroud, Richardson & Levis are being evaluated by NFL front offices, their green flags, their red flags and why it's very likely we could see all four be selected with the top four picks, but not in the order you might imagine.

At the tail end of the pod, they discuss Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and other wild card QBs who may be of interest later in the draft.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (L) and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (R) are expected to be the first two picks later this month in the 2023 NFL draft. (Photos by Ben Jackson/Getty Images; Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

0:00 - Introduction & revisiting the 2018 QB class

18:10 - Alabama QB Bryce Young

27:50 - Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

33:15 - Florida QB Anthony Richardson

44:15 - Kentucky QB Will Levis

52:05 - Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

59:15 - Any wild card QBs deeper in the draft?

