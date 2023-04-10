2023 NFL draft positional preview: Safety

With just under one month until the 2023 NFL draft, we decided to take the Steelers roster, positional unit by positional unit and break things down as far as who the Steelers have, how high a draft priority the position is and based on that, who some potential targets are.

Next up are the cornerbacks.

Who the Steelers have

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) runs off the field at half-time against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers did not re-sign Terrell Edmunds and he left in free agency. This left a huge vacancy on the depth chart. However, the Steelers moved quickly to replace him by signing Keanu Neal in free agency. This gives the Steelers a solid three-man rotation of Neal, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee. The Steelers also have Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood as reserves.

What do they need?

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

At this point, the safety position is set. When Edmunds originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, safety shot to the top of the NFL draft needs but with Neal in the mix, it seems less and less likely the Steelers would be willing to use a top pick on a reserve.

Potential prospects

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers currently have two seventh-round picks and could use one of them on a safety to provide a punch on special teams.

Xavier Hutchinson – Michigan State

Anthony Johnson Jr. – Iowa State

Ja’von Hicks – Cincinnati

DeMarcco Hellams – Alabama

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire