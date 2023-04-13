2023 NFL draft: Popular target for Bills, Zay Flowers, has pre-draft visit with team

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is a popular pre-draft target for the Buffalo Bills in recent weeks. He’s also a realistic one.

The team and player met once again prior to the 2023 NFL draft, this time on an official top-30 visit to Orchard Park.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Flowers will be with the Bills on Thursday. It’s the second time Buffalo has met with the BC prospect, having done so at the combine as well. The team only has a certain number of pre-draft visit allocated to them, so using one of Flowers does show a level of interest.

Flowers is projected to be a possible first-round pick at the draft. If the Bills are to land him, it’s likely it will have to be with their top-overall selection at No. 27, or even higher than that if there’s a trade up.

A senior last year, Flowers had his best college season in 2022. The 5-foot-10 playmaker recorded 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. All were far and away career-bests.

Flowers is a quick weapon that the Bills offense could use. Flowers would project to take snaps out of the slot, but he can be used as a deep threat as well.

Buffalo’s offense does feature the likes of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis already, however, in 2023 there’s room for all three. With a quarterback such as Josh Allen, there will be plenty of passes to go around.

In the longer term, Davis is entering the final year of his contract. Flowers could then move into the full-time No. 2 role across from Diggs, potentially even turning into the team’s top wideout down the line.

Bills Wire will continue to bring all prospect updates relating to the team during the lead up to the draft.

