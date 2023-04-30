2023 NFL draft: Players selected with picks Colts traded away

The Indianapolis Colts concluded the 2023 NFL draft with 12 selections, and not all of them originally belonged to the team. Conversely, there were some selections made by other teams with picks originally owned by the Colts.

There were five of those picks, to be exact. At one point or another, for however long, there were five selections made with picks that were owned by the Colts.

Here’s a quick look at which prospects went with those picks:

No. 35: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

To begin Day 2 of the draft, the Colts traded back three spots to No. 38 with the Las Vegas Raiders, adding a fifth-round pick in the process. The Raiders traded up for Mayer, who is considered a well-rounded tight end drawing some comps to Jason Witten.

No. 38: OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Trading back again immediately after the deal with the Raiders, the Colts moved back as the Atlanta Falcons wanted to snag the versatile offensive lineman in Bergeron. The Colts added a fourth-round pick (Adetomiwa Adebawore) in the process.

No. 67: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

The Denver Broncos owned this pick as a part of the trade the Colts made during the 2022 NFL draft in order to select Nick Cross.

No. 141: DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

The Colts acquired this pick in the trade with the Raiders and then traded back as the Minnesota Vikings wanted to move up for the run-stopping defensive tackle out of LSU. The Colts moved back to No. 158, which resulted in selecting safety Daniel Scott.

No. 181: CB Josh Hayes, Kansas State

The Colts traded this pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just before the 2022 season started, acquiring linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick (Jake Witt) in the process. Hayes is a speedy and athletic cornerback with some intriguing length.

