2023 NFL draft: Players selected with picks Vikings traded away

The Minnesota Vikings selected six players in the 2023 NFL draft, but they traded away multiple picks both leading up to and during the annual selection meeting.

In totality, the Vikings made nine trades involving picks that were made by other teams.

Here are all nine players selected with picks that the Vikings once held.

55. SMU WR Rashee Rice

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings sent the 55th overall pick to the Detroit Lions as a part of the T.J. Hockenson trade. The Lions traded down with the Kansas City Chiefs to select Rice, who will be a valuable receiver for them in all phases.

87. Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown

The Vikings sent this pick to the San Francisco 49ers and that gave them the flexibility to select both Jaren Hall and DeWayne McBride. The 49ers took Brown, who has an interesting fit with the 49ers.

119. Virginia Tech DB Chamarri Conner

The Vikings initially acquired this pick from the Detroit Lions in the T.J. Hockenson trade and they sent it to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fifth-round pick in 2024. The Chiefs selected Virginia Tech DB Chamarri Conner, who has some versatility to his game.

126. Missouri EDGE Isaiah McGuire

The Vikings sent this pick to the Cleveland Browns as the final piece of the trade to move up for Akayleb Evans in 2022. The Browns took a talented, undervalued edge rusher in Isaiah McGuire.

158. Cal S Daniel Scott

The Vikings traded this pick to the Indianapolis Colts as a part of the package to move up for Jaquelin Roy. The Colts select Scott, who is a talented safety with the potential to be a starter in 3-4 years.

201. Notre Dame C Jarrett Patterson

The Vikings sent this pick to the Houston Texans for Ross Blacklock. They ended up taking Patterson, who was an All-American center in Patterson, who should be a solid rotational player at the next level.

211. Wagner EDGE Titus Leo

The Vikings sent this pick to the Colts as a part of the package to move up to 141. Leo comes from a small school in Wagner and there isn’t a ton known about him.

219. North Carolina WR Antoine Green

The Vikings acquired this pick from the Texans in the Blacklock trade and it ended up with the Detroit Lions after the Vikings traded it to the Eagles for Jalen Reagor. Green is a speedy receiver that theoretically can be the future replacement for D.J. Chark.

241. Purdue CB Cory Trice

The Vikings traded this pick to the Denver Broncos as a part of the Stephen Weatherly trade. They traded it to the Pittsburgh Steelers and they got a talented cornerback in Trice that unfortunately fell due to medical red flags.

