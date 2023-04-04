2023 NFL draft: PFF wants Bears to trade down again

Why PFF wants Bears to trade down again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears already radically changed the NFL draft landscape when they traded away the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers in exchange for DJ Moore, the No. 9 pick, a 2024 first-rounder and a slew of other selections. But what if they did it again?

On Tuesday, PFF released a list of first-round trades they’d like to see, and the Bears were featured, again. In PFF’s mock scenario, the Bears move down four more spots in a swap with the New York Jets. The full terms of their fantasy deal: the Jets get the Nos. 9 and 61 picks and the Bears get Nos. 13 and 43. The reason the deal goes down: Jalen Carter slides down the draft board, and the Jets really want him on their defensive line.

“This might seem crazy with Quinnen Williams about to sign a massive extension, but that’s part of the idea here,” wrote Brad Spielberger. “The Jets were unable or unwilling to re-sign free-agent interior defenders Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd this offseason, and the depth chart at the position beyond Williams is very thin.

“When the Jets finally pull off their blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they have what appears to be, at best, a two-year window to contend. While this may not necessarily be the best long-term approach to roster construction, especially given Carter’s off-field issues, landing arguably the top talent in the entire class is how they can truly maximize the next two seasons.”

The Jets may also be motivated to move up to No. 9 specifically, because the Eagles currently sit with the No. 10 pick. The Eagles just lost star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency, so they could be looking to reload with Carter if he falls to them. By leapfrogging them in the draft, the Jets can take the Eagles out of the equation.

Meanwhile the Bears are still working on rebuilding their roster with as much talent as possible. If several players they like in their value buckets are still available at No. 9, moving down just four spots to acquire another top-50 pick would be an enticing option.

The Bears still have many holes to fill on their roster, but the most glaring needs are on the defensive and offensive lines. Fortunately, this draft class features many intriguing prospects in the trenches who could be available from No. 9 - No. 13, like Paris Johnson, Peter Skoronski, Broderick Jones, Darnell Wright, Nolan Smith, Tyree Wilson and Calijah Kancey.

The NFL draft begins on Apr. 27.

