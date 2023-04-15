2023 NFL Draft: Peter Skoronski scouting report

Yet another tackle out of Northwestern is expected to go high in the first round of the draft, can this one go as high as his former classmate Rashawn Slater? Will he face the same questions as Slater did coming out?

Here is everything you need to know about Peter Skoronski:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 313

Class: Junior

Strengths

One of the most technically sound tackles in the entire class, Skoronski was an excellent blend of strength, agility, and technique that he puts together in a masterclass on how to effectively protect your quarterback and adjust to run fits. His hands and feet move in a beautifully refined chorus, rarely oversetting against speed, and using quick hips to bounce back in recovery and finding his block should a defender jump past him after a block. His anchor is solid, and while he can overset against speed rushers he is usually effective in recognizing how to make his way back to the block and make a play to avoid his quarterback getting his.

In the running game, Skoronski uses his weight and balance effectively, showing a strong base combined with great natural strength to create leverage and pin defenders back or move them inside. He is a people moved and can be the starting point of a running attack as a guard or tackle, and was clearly the most reliable run blocker along his line.

His stats in 2022 were quite ridiculous, with only eleven quarterback hurries and one sack given up the entire year. He kept his quarterback clean and that running attack balanced.

Weaknesses

The most immediate knock on Skoronski will be his shorter arms, as some teams will simply avoid drafting him or having him as a guard. While he can certainly play guard at a high level, it would be a knock on his draft position. There is not much you can do about arm length but play through it, and thus far in his career, it has not been an issue. It is admittedly harder to project that in the NFL however.

His lack of elite athletic traits will also scare some teams off. Skroronski is not going to wow you in his underwear at the combine, but he will grow into his body, and the traits he has shown already should help ease some of the concerns that would cause.

Projection

Peter Skoronski is the most pro-ready and technically sound offensive lineman in this class, he will be able to start day one along the offensive line at either tackle or guard spots and he will be ready to compete with any level of athlete. His refinement and ability will leave offensive line coaches giddy at the idea of a rookie they do not have to mold, and one that can provide secure protection from day one. His ceiling is not as high as perhaps you would like out of the investment you will have to make in him, but the stats and tape sell themselves.

Projection: Top 15 Pick

