2023 NFL Draft: Patriots now have 11 picks after trade with Falcons

The New England Patriots have a boatload of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft next month.

They reportedly acquired a 2023 seventh-rounder from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday in exchange for veteran tight end Jonnu Smith. This trade creates around $ 4 million in salary cap space for the Patriots.

The Patriots did not have a 2023 seventh-round pick before this deal with the Falcons. The Falcons had three seventh-round picks, and it hasn't been reported (as of this writing) which one they're sending the Patriots.

Getting a seventh-rounder gives New England eight picks on Day 3 of the draft. They have three fourth-rounders, four sixth-rounders and one seventh-rounder. The Patriots don't need 11 rookies, so we might see head coach Bill Belichick trade some of these picks at some point. It's always good to have options, and the Patriots generally are pretty good at trading picks.

Here's an overview of the 11 picks the Patriots currently have in next month's draft.

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 76 (From CAR)

Round 4, Pick 107 (from LAR)

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 4, Pick 135 (comp)

Round 6, Pick 184 (From CAR)

Round 6, Pick 187 (From LV)

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 6, Pick 210 (comp)

Round 7 (From ATL, details TBD)

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29.