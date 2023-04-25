2023 NFL Draft: Paris Johnson Jr. scouting report

The blindside protector for CJ Stroud, Ohio State’s top tackle is hoping to be as stable as he was for his first round quarterback and find himself in the first round as well as he enters the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Buckeyes tackle:

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 310

Class: Junior

Strengths

A starter at guard the season prior, Paris Johnson kicked over to left tackle this year to help protect quarterback CJ Stroud’s blindside where he excelled in doing just that, only giving up no QB hits and just two sacks while playing at left tackle. He had not surrendered a single sack at guard, giving him an impressive resume moving forward.

As a pass protector Johnson is long, athletic, and possesses excellent range, he uses those in tandem with a flexible core to bend well with oncoming pressure and anchor himself into contact. He has excellent length that allows him to put pass rushers on an island. Combined with his speed and athleticism, he is rarely beaten by speed rushers who simply cannot move around his bend and movement skills.

As a run blocker, he is a bully, taking the things he learned when playing guard and applying them to the tackle position. He uses that same length and speed to get into the face of defensive linemen and lock them down and drive them up the field. He is excellent as a move blocker and has little trouble navigating his assignment and understanding where and how to make his blocks. Once he adds a little more play strength, he could be a premier run blocker in the league.

Weaknesses

Coming off his first year as a tackle, Johnson still needs quite a bit of refinement at the position. He is too often a reach blocker and can allow defenders to cross him inside. He also has a tendency to lunge and overset, and while his athleticism has let him get away with it at the collegiate level, he will need to improve on the more technical things when it comes to playing tackle. Coaches will be able to work a lot of this stuff into him once he gets into the league, and he will grow with more experience.

Johnson also needs to add a bit more play strength in his game, as he can too often be bullied by stronger bull rushers and sometimes has trouble making the initial push in the running attack. Athletic trainers in the NFL should have no problems getting the motivated Johnson to where he needs to be.

Projection

Paris Johnson Jr. is a five star recruit and lives up to that talent in a big way. He made great strides in his transition from guard to left tackle and showed all the skills and traits you could want in a blindside protector. He does need some technical refinement and to add some play strength moving forward but that certainly feels like something he can manage quite quickly. Teams will see Johnson as a bit of a project but one they can get the most out of quickly as he may be the most talented out of the group of early round tackles in this class.

Projection: Top 15 Pick

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire