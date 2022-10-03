2023 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots are picking after Week 4

Here's where Patriots are picking in 2023 draft after four weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are officially on 2023 NFL Draft watch after a rough first four weeks of the 2022 season.

Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers brought the Patriots' record to 1-3, making them alone in AFC East cellar for the first time since 2014. Sure, it's still quite early in the campaign, but it may be time to start tracking New England's draft position in case the losing trend continues.

The Patriots currently have the sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft, according to Tankathon. The top five picks after Week 4 go to the Houston Texans (0-3-1), Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), Carolina Panthers (1-3), Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans, 1-3), and Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3).

Tankathon

Brighter days could be ahead for the Patriots as the schedule eases up starting in Week 5. They'll host another 1-3 team in the Detroit Lions, who just allowed 48 points in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. From there, they'll take on the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Jets, and Minnesota Vikings over the next six weeks.

As attractive as the upcoming schedule looks, it may not be so easy if starting quarterback Mac Jones continues to miss time with a high-ankle sprain. New England may be down to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe for the foreseeable future if veteran Brian Hoyer, who exited Sunday's loss with a head injury, is unable to suit up.

Next week's game against Detroit is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. If the Patriots fall to 1-4, you can bet the 2023 draft conversation will be even louder.