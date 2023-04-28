2023 NFL Draft order: Updated list of Patriots picks after first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is over, but the New England Patriots' work is just getting started.

Head coach Bill Belichick and his staff still have 11 more picks to make. Of course, they could package some of these selections to move up or acquire future picks.

The second and third rounds of the draft will take place Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The Patriots' first pick of the night is No. 46 overall (second round). They also have a third-rounder at No. 76 overall.

Patriots Talk: Picking Christian Gonzalez 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft is DREAM SCENARIO for Patriots | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Saturday is shaping up to be a very busy day for the Patriots. They currently have nine Day 3 picks, including four in both the fourth and sixth rounds after a first-round trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's a recap of the Patriots' remaining picks after selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 overall in the first round.

Round 2, No. 46 overall

Round 3, No. 76 (from Carolina)

Round 4, No. 107 overall (from L.A. Rams)

Round 4, No. 117 overall

Round 4, No. 120 overall (from Pittsburgh)

Round 4, No. 135 overall (compensatory selection)

Round 6, No. 184 overall (from Las Vegas)

Round 6, No. 187 overall (from Carolina)

Round 6, No. 192 overall

Round 6, No. 210 overall

Round 7, No. 245 overall (from Atlanta through Buffalo)

1682652649