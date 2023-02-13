2023 NFL draft order: Top 31 picks set with Bears at the top

The Chiefs and Eagles put a bow on the 2022 NFL season with a thrilling performance in Super Bowl LVII, where Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious, 38-35. Now, the focus shifts to the 2023 offseason.

Bears fans have plenty to celebrate after landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, thanks to some help from the Texans, who defeated the Colts and lost out on the top selection. Chicago certainly holds the cards in the draft, as there will no shortage of quarterback-needy teams looking to trade up to the top spot.

With the 2022 season in the books, the NFL Draft order is finalized. Here’s a look:

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick

Chicago Bears

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins (FORFEITED)

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

