2023 NFL draft order: Top 31 picks set with Bears at the top
The Chiefs and Eagles put a bow on the 2022 NFL season with a thrilling performance in Super Bowl LVII, where Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious, 38-35. Now, the focus shifts to the 2023 offseason.
Bears fans have plenty to celebrate after landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, thanks to some help from the Texans, who defeated the Colts and lost out on the top selection. Chicago certainly holds the cards in the draft, as there will no shortage of quarterback-needy teams looking to trade up to the top spot.
With the 2022 season in the books, the NFL Draft order is finalized. Here’s a look:
Note: The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick
Chicago Bears
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans
USA Today Sports
Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
New York Jets
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins (FORFEITED)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
