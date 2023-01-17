2023 NFL draft order: Top 23 picks locked in after wild-card round

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

The first round of the NFL playoffs is officially in the books, and after a memorable wild-card weekend, we now have five more slots in the 2023 NFL draft order locked in.

Every team that was ousted from the postseason this weekend now knows where they’ll be picking in the first round of this year’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Gians have slid down the board thanks to their first-round wins, while the Minnesota Vikings have leapt up the list following their upset loss at home.

Here’s an updated look at where this year’s draft order stands following wild-card weekend:

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

*remaining playoff teams TBD

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars*

25. New York Giants*

26. Dallas Cowboys*

27. Cincinnati Bengals*

28. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)*

29. Buffalo Bills*

30. Kansas City Chiefs*

31. Philadelphia Eagles*

