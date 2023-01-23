2023 NFL draft order: Top 27 picks (including Bills) locked in after divisional round
Another week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means four more teams have locked in their first-round slot in the 2023 NFL draft order, at least until the trades start coming.
This weekend’s postseason action gave us a couple of blowouts, and a couple of nail-biters, leaving four teams left in this year’s chase for the Lombardi Trophy.
As we look ahead to the conference championships, here’s the updated first-round order for this year’s draft:
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Chicago Bears
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
