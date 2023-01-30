2023 NFL draft order: Top 29 picks locked in after conference title games

And then there were two.

Sunday’s conference title games sent two teams to the Super Bowl, and also locked up two more slots in the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft.

The San Francisco 49ers don’t have a first-round pick this year, but their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday locks in that pick for the Denver Broncos . . . unless that pick gets dealt for the third time (Sean Payton, perhaps?).

Here’s an updated look at the first-round order for this year’s draft:

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Chicago Bears

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2. Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

3. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

4. Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

8. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

9. Carolina Panthers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

11. Tennessee Titans

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

13. New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

14. New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

15. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

16. Washington Commanders

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

18. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

20. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

22. Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

23. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

25. New York Giants

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

26. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

27. Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

28. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

29. Denver Broncos (from MIA via SF)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

