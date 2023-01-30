Breaking news:

Chiefs win thrilling AFC championship game, 23-20, will face Eagles in Super Bowl

2023 NFL draft order: Top 29 picks locked in after conference title games

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

And then there were two.

Sunday’s conference title games sent two teams to the Super Bowl, and also locked up two more slots in the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft.

The San Francisco 49ers don’t have a first-round pick this year, but their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday locks in that pick for the Denver Broncos . . . unless that pick gets dealt for the third time (Sean Payton, perhaps?).

Here’s an updated look at the first-round order for this year’s draft:

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. Denver Broncos (from MIA via SF)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

