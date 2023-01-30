2023 NFL draft order: Top 29 picks locked in after conference title games
And then there were two.
Sunday’s conference title games sent two teams to the Super Bowl, and also locked up two more slots in the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft.
The San Francisco 49ers don’t have a first-round pick this year, but their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday locks in that pick for the Denver Broncos . . . unless that pick gets dealt for the third time (Sean Payton, perhaps?).
Here’s an updated look at the first-round order for this year’s draft:
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Chicago Bears
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. Denver Broncos (from MIA via SF)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Philadelphia Eagles
