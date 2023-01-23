2023 NFL draft order: Top 27 picks locked in after divisional round

Another week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means four more teams have locked in their first-round slot in the 2023 NFL draft order, at least until the trades start coming.

This weekend’s postseason action gave us a couple of blowouts, and a couple of nail-biters, leaving four teams left in this year’s chase for the Lombardi Trophy.

As we look ahead to the conference championships, here’s the updated first-round order for this year’s draft:

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire