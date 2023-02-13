The first-round of the 2023 NFL draft is set to take place Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.

Chiefs fans will have a long wait after their team won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. The Chiefs draft last in the first round, which this year is 31st after the Dolphins forfeited their first-round choice for penalties announced by the NFL on Aug. 2.

The Bears hold the No. 1 overall choice with the Texans second.

Here is the first-round draft order:

1. Chicago Bears (3-14)

2. Houston Texans (3-13-1)

3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

5. Seattle Seahawks, via the Denver Broncos (5-12)

6. Detroit Lions, via the Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Carolina Panthers (7-10)

10. Philadelphia Eagles, via the New Orleans Saints (7-10)

11. Tennessee Titans (7-10)

12. Houston Texas, via the Cleveland Browns (7-10)

13. New York Jets (7-10)

14. New England Patriots (8-9)

15. Green Bay Packers (8-9)

16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)

18. Detroit Lions (9-8)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

23. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

25. New York Giants (9-7-1)

26. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

27. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

28. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

29. New Orleans Saints, via San Francisco 49ers (13-4) through Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos

30. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

2023 NFL draft order is set: Bears draft first and Chiefs last originally appeared on Pro Football Talk