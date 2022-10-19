2023 NFL draft order: Seahawks still in position for 2 impact picks
Coming into this season, some folks thought these Seahawks were going to be in position for a No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. That’s not going to be the case based on what we have seen so far. While they’re far from a dominant group this team looks good enough to at least compete for a wild card spot this year. However, Seattle should still be getting a good haul in the draft. Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, they hold Denver’s first and second-round picks next year.
That means after six weeks Seattle is line to pick twice in the top 14 picks. Here is the updated 2022 NFL draft order going into Week 7.
1. Carolina Panthers
2. Las Vegas Raiders
3. Detroit Lions
4. Houston Texans
5. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
6. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
7. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Arizona Cardinals
10. Jacksonville Jaguars
11. Chicago Bears
12. Washington Commanders
13. Atlanta Falcons
14. Seattle Seahawks
15. Cincinnati Bengals
16. New England Patriots
17.
Miami Dolphins (forfeited)
18. Green Bay Packers
The rest of the teams are on pace for playoff spots.
