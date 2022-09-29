2023 NFL draft order: Seahawks currently on pace for a top-3 pick

The Seahawks’ 2022 season has been a smashing success so far – if getting a top pick in next year’s draft is more important than winning games, anyway. After three weeks Seattle is tied with more than a dozen other teams with a 1-2 record. However, they have the weakest strength of schedule among them, which puts them at No. 3 in the draft order.

Here’s the updated NFL draft order heading into Week 4.

1. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)

2. Houston Texans (0-2-1)

3. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

4. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

5. LA Chargers (1-2)

6. Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

7. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints (1-2)

8. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

9. Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

10. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

13. New England Patriots (1-2)

14. New York Jets (1-2)

15. Washington Commanders (1-2)

16. Detroit Lions (1-2)

17. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

18. Chicago Bears (1-2)

The rest of the teams are currently on pace for a playoff spot.

Remember, the Seahawks also hold Denver’s first and second-round picks this year thanks to the Russell Wilson trade. All together, they hold five of the top 80 selections.

List

Seahawks work out four players, sign one to practice squad

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire