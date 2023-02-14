2023 NFL draft order: Full first round locked in after Super Bowl LVII
The 2022 NFL season is officially over, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles delivered an instant classic Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII.
The Chiefs took home the 38-35 win and the NFL now turns toward the offseason.
There will be plenty of other dates to keep in mind such as the NFL scouting combine, free agency, and more. Regardless, the marquee event will always be the 2023 NFL draft during the spring.
Here’s an updated look at all 31 first-round slots (including the Bills) in this year’s draft order:
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Chicago Bears
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
2. Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
3. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
4. Indianapolis Colts
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
8. Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
9. Carolina Panthers
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
(USAT photo)
11. Tennessee Titans
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
13. New York Jets
(AP Photo/John Munson)
14. New England Patriots
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
15. Green Bay Packers
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
16. Washington Commanders
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
18. Detroit Lions
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
20. Seattle Seahawks
(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
21. Los Angeles Chargers
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
22. Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
23. Minnesota Vikings
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
25. New York Giants
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
26. Dallas Cowboys
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
27. Buffalo Bills
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
28. Cincinnati Bengals
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN)
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
30. Philadelphia Eagles
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports