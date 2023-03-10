2023 NFL draft order finalized; where the Saints will be picking in every round

Finally. The NFL announced its list of compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday, following up with the finalized round-by-round order of selections on Friday. And the New Orleans Saints will be making eight picks in this year’s event, including the third-from-last choice.

But the Saints are going to be without their initial picks in rounds one (traded to the Philadelphia Eagles to get another first rounder last year) and six (traded to the Houston Texans as a conditional pick for cornerback Bradley Roby). At least they got a few picks back in the later rounds. Here’s where the Saints will go on the clock in each frame — barring more moves:

Round 1

Pick 29

Because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first rounder at No. 22, this is actually the 30th overall pick. We’ll call it No. 29 for convenience’s sake.

Recent Saints first rounders: WR Chris Olave (11), LT Trevor Penning (19), DE Payton Turner (28), RG Cesar Ruiz (24)

Round 2

Pick 40

Recent Saints second rounders: CB Alontae Taylor (49), LB Pete Werner (60), C Erik McCoy (48)

Round 3

Pick 71

Recent Saints third rounders: CB Paulson Adebo (76), LB Zack Baun (74), TE Adam Trautman (105)

Round 4

Pick 115

Recent Saints fourth rounders: QB Ian Book (133), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (105)

Round 5

Picks 146 and 165 (via Philadelphia)

The 165th pick is one of the selections the Saints got back for trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson last summer. Houston forfeited its fifth rounder (at No. 138) for salary cap violations, so both of these picks are one slot earlier than normal.

Recent Saints fifth rounders: LB D’Marco Jackson

Round 6

No pick

The Saints’ selection at No. 188 was traded to the Texans as a conditional pick, which ended up transferring due to Roby’s playtime (42% of snaps in 2021 and 73% in 2022).

Recent Saints sixth rounders: DT Jordan Jackson (194), LT Landon Young (206)

Round 7

Picks 227 and 257 (compensatory)

The Saints actually did get a compensatory pick this year for losing left tackle Terron Armstead and free safety Marcus Williams last offseason; the NFL’s alchemy determined that signing quarterback Andy Dalton and free safety Marcus Maye was not quite an equivalent exchange, so they awarded New Orleans with one of the final picks in the last round of selections.

Recent Saints seventh rounders: WR Kawaan Baker (255), QB/TE Tommy Stevens (240)

