2023 NFL draft order: Eagles will have a top-10 pick after Saints Week 18 loss

The NFL regular season is a wrap and Philadelphia is the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

Even with the postseason approaching, it is never too early for a look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We’ve tracked the Birds’ picks via Tankathon, all season long, and after the Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Panthers, Philadelphia will be picking at No. 10 overall in round one.

Saints pick

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints finished the season 7-10 after a 10-7 loss to the Panthers.

Because of a draft night trade, Philadelphia owns the Saints’ 2023 first-round pick, and as of Sunday night, the Eagles would pick at No. 10 overall.

Eagles pick

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Birds get their cake and eat too, as Philadelphia is 14-3 and their own pick would be at No. 32 overall (31st because the Dolphins lost the pick) or the final pick of the first round.

Eagles draft needs

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has a stacked roster with a unique blend of veteran leadership and youth at critical positions.

The situation is also unique because the Eagles have ten starters on one-year deals or set to hit free agency in the next year per Over The Cap.

Jason Kelce is year to year, while Darius Slay only has one year left on his deal. Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Jalen Hurts, K’Von Wallace, Rick Lovato, Josiah Scott, Jack Driscoll, Shaun Bradley, and Quez Watkins can all be unrestricted free agents.

Lane Johnson’s injury and the loss to the Saints shined a light on a potential need at offensive tackle with Andre Dillard set for free agency, and Johnson getting older.

Story continues

Reed Blankenship’s development could play a key role in how they address the safety position as well.

Philadelphia certainly needs to spend a first-round pick on a cornerback at some point and potentially add another edge rusher, defensive tackle, and linebacker, among the looming needs.

NFL Draft prospects

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Jared Verse, DE, FSU

BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Antonio Johnson, CB, Texas A&M

[listicle id=680679]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire