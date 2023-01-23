2023 NFL Draft Order: Cowboys’ loss locks in spot, plus comp picks

The Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers ends another long journey prematurely. While many observers predicted a down year for the Cowboys following their early exit in last season’s playoffs, the team was resilient and bounced back. In fact, that was their theme for the year as they avoided back-to-back losses for the first time since 1994. But disappointment finds them nonetheless as the team had an opportunity they failed to capitalize on.

Now the offseason begins, and while the club has several free agency decisions to make internally, the front office has long ago decided that won’t be their main method of talent improvement. That will come in the draft, where the club now knows they’ll be drafting No. 27 in each round.

Here’s a look at the Cowboys’ draft picks, including their projected compensatory picks, as well as the full first-round order as its known now.

Cowboys 2023 positional and compensatory picks

1st Round: No. 26

2nd Round: No. 58

3rd Round: No. 90

4th Round: Approximately No. 128

4th Round: Comp Pick (Randy Gregory)

5th Round: Approximately No. 161

6th Round: Comp Pick (Connor Williams)

6th Round: Comp Pick (Cedrick Wilson)

7th Round: Approximately No. 245

Dallas traded their sixth-round pick (swapped with Cleveland in Amari Cooper trade) to Las Vegas for Johnathan Hankins, 2024 seventh-round pick

1. Chicago Bears (3-14)

2. Houston (3-13-1) New Coach

3. Arizona (4-13) New Coach

4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) New Coach

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) 9-8

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) 9-8

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Carolina Panthers (7-10)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) 15-3

11. Tennessee Titans (7-10)

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) 7-10

13. New York Jets (7-10)

14. New England Patriots (8-9)

15. Green Bay Packers (8-9)

16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)

18. Detroit Lions (9-8)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

FORFEITED Miami Dolphins (9-8)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

23. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

25. New York Giants (9-7-1)

26. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

27. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire