2023 NFL draft order: 1st-round picks locked in after Super Bowl LVII

The 2022 NFL season is officially over, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles delivered an instant classic Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII, even if the ending was anticlimactic, thanks to yet another controversial call by the officials.

The final on-field showdown of the year also locked in the final two spots in the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s an updated look at all 31 first-round slots in this year’s draft order:

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

