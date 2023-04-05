2023 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings

Offensive Tackles Broderick Jones, Georgia Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State Peter Skoronski, Northwestern Darnell Wright, Tennessee Dawand Jones, Ohio State Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse Anton Harrison, Oklahoma Blake Freeland, BYU Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland Tyler Steen, Alabama Braeden Daniels, Utah Wanya Morris, Oklahoma Warren McClendon, Georgia Carter Warren, Pitt Ryan Hayes, Michigan John Ojukwu, Boise State Richard Gouraige, Florida Earl Bostick, Kansas Asim Richards, UNC Dalton Wagner, Arkansas Alex Palczewski, Illinois Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon Kadeem Telfort, UAB Trevor Reid, Louisville Jaylon Thomas, SMU Jarrett Horst, Michigan State Spencer Anderson, Maryland Raiqwon O'Neal, UCLA Luke Haggard, Indiana

Broderick Jones, Georgia

6'5.375”, 311lbs, 10.625” hands, 34.75” arms

Jones (6'5.375”/311) was a 5-star recruit, and the second-ranked Offensive Tackle, from Lithonia, Georgia in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Though he earned minimal snaps in his true Freshman year, Jones managed to win All-SEC Freshman team honors in his 2021 RFr campaign in relief of injured starter, Jamarye Salyer. The two-time national champion started all 15 games for the Bulldogs at LT last year, allowing zero sacks and just nine pressures while earning AP First Team All-SEC honors for his efforts. His 84.1 PFF pass block grade is the third highest mark in the Power Five, as Jones may be the most agile OT in the 2023 class. His 1.67s 10-yard split (99th%) raised eyebrows at the Combine and his 9.56 RAS proves he has the requisite traits to make a smooth transition to the NFL. In addition to verified athleticism, his ability to pull and operate in space is exceptional. Jones has a punch that would put a Golden Gloves boxer to shame. If the Bulldogs' workhorse can be more patient, that will allow him to take full advantage of his spatial awareness and educated feet. Jones also possesses a plus anchor and great functional strength that is displayed whether he is playing in a phone booth or on the run. With demonstrable success facing some of the premier Edge defenders in the SEC and the College Football Playoff, Jones comes in ready to plug and play. All he needs is a coaching staff that can simply point him in the direction of his assignment and let his plus body and hand leverages do the rest. We're dialing back the comps machine to 2006, as Jones reminds me of former NYJ first-rounder D'Brickashaw Ferguson.

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

6'6.375” 313lbs, 9.5” hands, 36.125” arms

Johnson Jr. (6'6.375”/313) was a 5-star recruit, and the top-ranked Offensive Tackle, from Cincinnati, Ohio in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Despite seeing only 26 snaps in his true Freshman season, he started every game since. His true Sophomore season he played the entire season at RG before moving over to left tackle for his Junior season in 2022. In his two years of starting experience, Johnson Jr. only allowed 2 sacks on 910 pass block snaps. While anchoring the blind side for the second-ranked scoring offense in the country, he earned numerous accolades such as finishing as a finalist for the Lombardi Award, a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, winning the Armed Forces Merit Award and being named a consensus First Team All-American.

Johnson Jr. has the prototypical size of a modern OT. While he didn't do any running tests at the Combine, his 9'02” broad jump (87th%) and 29 bench reps (90th%) were both excellent marks, while his raptor-like 36.125” arms are ideal. Though he displays sufficient technique most of the time, he lacks confidence and experience playing as a bookend. The fluidity that trademarked his production on the interior are less important than the timing and anchor needed to play in space. Though he is often in the correct location to win play leverage, his hand leverage is only average, and his body leverage needs improvement. With greater accuracy on his punches, improved balance, and better conversion of strength to power, Johnson could develop into a long-term starter in the NFL.



Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

6'4” 313lbs, 10” hands, 32.25” arms

Skoronski (6'4”/313) was a 4-star Center recruit from Park Ridge, Illinois in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Skoronski had the opportunity to see the field beginning in his true freshman season at Northwestern after Rashawn Slater opted not to play during the 2020 COVID-19 season. Overall, he ended up starting at left tackle in every single game his entire tenure in Evanston. Across those three years, Skoronski allowed only six sacks and 12 QB hits total, according to PFF. This is especially remarkable considering the Wildcats' poor finishes the last two seasons, amassing only four wins since 2021. He started and ended the 2022 season on the All-American lists, while receiving First Team All-Big Ten honors in his sophomore and junior seasons, and Second Team All-Big Ten honors his freshman season. The Outland Trophy finalist proved his mettle at the Combine by crushing his jumps with a 34.5” vertical (98th%), 9'07” broad (97th%) and a scorching 1.7s 10-yard split (96th%), to combine for an excellent 92.8 RAS. Although he only lined up at LT at Northwestern, Skoronski can probably play any position across the offensive line. Many analysts are concerned about his 32.25” arm length and lack of a stifling punch, projecting the Wildcats' standout to kick inside. However, past successful outings against the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and George Karlaftis suggest that a future at tackle is possible. He is adept at redirecting speed rushers and walling off power rushers. Skoronski will rarely give up play leverage and has the tools to pick his fights in either hand or body leverage. I ultimately project him to slide inside and be a longtime anchor for whatever franchise drafts him.

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

6'5”, 333lbs, 9” hands, 33.75” arms

Wright (6'5”/333) was a 5-star recruit, and the 2nd-ranked Offensive Tackle, from Huntington, West Virginia in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. His is likely pegged for RT work, where he started 27 games over his four year collegiate tenure. That being said, he started two games at Right Guard and spent the entirety of his Junior year at Left Tackle. Wright has had plenty of playing experience as he started seven games his freshman year, earning Freshman All-SEC accolades for his efforts. But his most impressive performance came in the 2022 season where he helped Tennessee produce the top offense in the country, allowing only 2 QB hits and 6 hurries over the course of thirteen games. The Associated Press and USA Today recognized his season with All-SEC First Team honors and he finished as a semifinalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award. Wright also had a standout performance as a Senior Bowl participant and was perhaps the best tackle in Mobile during the week of practices. A super-sized tackle at 333-pounds, it was remarkable how polished his sets were in comparison to other linemen that had some physical advantages over him. And he's a remarkable athlete for his gargantuan dimensions, checking in with a pristine 9.77 RAS despite rather small 9-inch hands. This shouldn't have come as a surprise after successful outings in 2022 against Will Anderson as well as the gaggle of pass rushers that LSU was throwing at offenses. Wright has side-versatility as his coaches asked him to switch back and forth based on the availability of other protection unit assets on the roster. This manifests itself in a very patient and square kick step for the tackle. The frustration that power and speed rushers alike endured when trying to find a way through or around Wright was palpable. He could show more aggressiveness at the point of attack, but this likely results in learning to compensate for poor recovery agility and balance. His stance can also look awkward at times due to his rigid knee-bend. Wright understands that his strengths will come to play and hand leverage with occasional wins in body leverage, and understands his weaknesses and takes active measures to overcome them in a functional manner. Physically, Wright comps out like a more polished Greg Robinson.

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

6'8.25”, 374lbs, 11.625” hands, 36.375” arms

Jones (6'8.25”/374) was a 3-star recruit, and the 86th-ranked Offensive Tackle, from Indianapolis, Indiana in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Jones has held down the RT spot for the Buckeyes for the past two seasons with aplomb. In 2021, the titanic tackle was part of the nation's top offense all while working next to running-mate, Paris Johnson Jr., all season. He followed up that performance by allowing 0 sacks and 0 QB hits his true senior season, resulting in a grade of 82.1 by PFF in 2022. CBS Sports named him a First Team All-American, while the AP and Sporting News both had him on the second team. Jones was present for the Senior Bowl but only participated in a single practice, though he made a very favorable impression in one-on-one sessions thanks to his hulking strength and vice grip like hands. Jones sticks out even amongst NFL caliber linemen and is easily the largest human being on the field at all times. This is no more noticeable than when he is able to engage with a defender using his condor-like wingspan and enormous hands. The problem lies in his strengths. Though he has a plus-plus frame and the functional strength to support it, Jones struggles to bend. This leads to poor balance and, perhaps more noticeably, lack of coordination between his lower and upper halves. Due to his massive 11.625” handspan, Jones rarely loses the hand leverage battle. However, he must improve on his bend in order to take advantage of his size to allow him to take advantage of his gifts in body leverage. Though he moves well for his length, that movement isn't a strength when trying to win play leverage. Jones has similar physical dimensions to former Florida OT Trent Brown.

Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

6'5”, 318lbs, 9.5” hands, 33.75” arms

Bergeron (6'5”/318) helped pave the way for Sean Tucker's illustrious school-record-setting career in his 39 starts for the Orange over four years. Named to the honor roll every semester of college, he also finished with All-ACC honors his final two years. In 2022, he allowed 5 sacks, 4 QB hits, and 3 hurries but only drew three flags over his 686 snaps all year, which is considerably down from the 19 penalties he accrued across his previous two campaigns. Despite a penchant for penalties, he earned PFF pass blocking grades of 80.8 and 85.4 over the past two seasons. The Canadian OT has had plenty of experience leading the way for a workhorse running back in Sean Tucker. Bergeron is a credible run-blocking lineman with good vertical movement and understanding of play and body leverage at the point of attack. Once he is on the run, defenders have little choice but to step aside or get bulldozed into the next zip code. That being said, Bergeron's hand leverage is lacking as he has very poor accuracy on his punches that lead to poor sustaining, especially in pass protection. He also plays with much smaller reach than his numbers might suggest. Nevertheless, Bergeron demonstrates the smooth athleticism and poise of an experienced, projectable tackle. His side-versatility will be a plus in many teams' eyes as well. The tools are present for him to make the NFL leap, though he doesn't know how to use them yet.

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

6'4”, 315lbs, 9.75” hands, 34.125” arms

Harrison (6'4”/315) enters the 2023 NFL Draft having played 34 games in Norman, with the majority at left tackle. In that span, he allowed only four sacks and three QB hits, earning a grade of 72.6 from PFF for the 2022 season while being named First Team All-Big-12. The DC-native has the aptitude to be yet another NFL-ready offensive tackle that Oklahoma has produced in recent years. At first glance, he may seem a bit undersized, but cutting one's teeth in the Big 12 leads to the development of a certain savviness that only comes when producing in the wide open offenses of the Great Plains region. Harrison lacks a plus tool when it comes to both strength and lateral movement, which is why he didn't bench or do agility drills at the Combine despite posting a rock solid 1.71s 10-yard split (96th%). However he seeks to offset those deficiencies with a keen understanding of proper positioning and how to use the play call to leverage his strengths and minimize his limitations. Harrison actively searches for work and is able to hold his ground just long enough or get just enough of a speed rusher that his pass sets are simply effective. These weaknesses are slightly harder to mask in the run game, but he can make up for his physical makeup with additional technical development in timing and leverage. Harrison bears a resemblance to Tulsa OT Tyler Smith who slid into the late first-round to the Cowboys last year.

Blake Freeland, BYU

6'8”, 302lbs, 10” hands, 33.875” arms

Freeland (6'8”/302) was a 3-star Athlete recruit from Herriman, Utah in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Freeland was a four-year starter for BYU, starting 15 games at Right Tackle to begin his career in Provo and finishing his last 26 games at Left Tackle. He earned All-Independent 1st team honors from multiple outlets for his performances in 2021 and 2022. PFF graded him as the 2nd-best OT in the country in 2022. This produced an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Unlike many BYU players, and more broadly those from the LDS tradition, Freeland comes into the NFL at a normal age as he did not serve on a two-year mission. He dominated in both phases during his collegiate career, recording a 90.7 PFF pass block grade and an 87.9 run block grade, albeit against mid to low levels of competition. The hope is that the fundamentals that he demonstrates at those levels provides the basis for his transition to the professional standard. The long OT has a lot of room to add mass to his frame. At his current dimensions, he lacks a sufficient anchor and doesn't have the strength to be a proficient contributor in the run game. That being said, it's easy to see why scouts fell in love with Freeland's potential at the Combine and BYU pro day. He posted verifiably elite testing numbers across the board, recording 95th percentile+ running splits, 99th% jumps and an absurd 9.89 RAS. With some big league peanut butter, he would be able to engage more effectively using his existing lateral movement skills that have served him well in both run and pass sets. Freeland is a scheme-dependent prospect that will require some physical development, but has tantalizing potential if he can get his weight up and establish a more firm anchor. He could eventually develop into a lighter starting OT in the mold of Taylor Lewan.

Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

6'5”, 307lbs, 10.25” hands, 35.125” arms

Morris (6'5”/307) was a 5-star recruit playing his first two seasons at Tennessee, where he held down the starting left tackle spot and bumped Darnell Wright to the right side. He then transferred to OU before his junior year, where he played sparingly in 2021 before starting eight out of the nine games he appeared in last season. Morris excelled when he finally got the opportunity, allowing only 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, and 2 hurries. His exemplary play earned the transfer tackle Second Team All-Big 12 recognition by the AP, and an invitation to the Senior Bowl. His 5.11s 40-yard dash was an 83rd percentile mark while his 9'03” broad jump hit the 90th% threshold, as Morris recorded a commendable 8.31 RAS to go with freakish 35.125” arms. One would think that the Offensive Tackle that forced Darnell Wright to switch positions would be a standout prospect with first round hopes. Though the hopes may be present, the lineman Wanya Morris (not the member of Boyz II Men) is likely destined to go later than his former Volunteer teammate, Wright. Nevertheless, Morris shares many strengths and weaknesses with his more-recent Sooners counterpart, Anton Harrison. Morris has more projectable physical traits than Harrison, but is somewhat less-refined. He has good strength that shows in the run game and against power rushers in pass sets. Morris' body leverage is often sufficient, if not a clear winner, on run plays. Against speedier rushers he struggles a bit to take away angles, opting to lunge and put his head down at times instead. Though a bit stiff, he still manages to do just enough to buy his QB time when needed. Morris' range of outcomes is wide, ideally he can provide stable tackle play for a reasonable draft capital investment.

Warren McClendon, Georgia

6'4”, 306lbs, 10” hands, 34.5” arms

McClendon (6'4”/306) was a 4-star recruit, and the 20th-ranked Offensive Tackle, from Brunswick, Georgia in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He has been a mainstay in Athens, starting at least 85% of the offensive snaps at Right Tackle each of the last three years. In 2020, McClendon was voted to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team, while last year he was named to the preseason All-SEC team. Some evaluators have expressed concerns about McClendon's movement skills, leading many to project him to the interior. Despite those valid concerns, the Georgia RT earned a strong 82.1 PFF pass block grade in 2022 while allowing just 16 pressures in 822 pass reps. Though he possesses NFL-caliber physical measurements, he isn't athletic enough to consistently take advantage. However, it may be too hasty to write off McClendon as a bookend tackle at the next level. The two-time national champion has more than held his own through a tough strength of schedule in college competing in the hallowed SEC East. With plus to plus-plus play strength, once McClendon can size up a defender he is more than capable of winning the body leverage battle. Additionally, his hand placement leads to fairly consistent victories in that area as well. While his IQ is more than sufficient to think that McClendon is a blue-chip prospect in the draft class, the movement skills make it difficult to be able to gain the play leverage he conceptually understands.

