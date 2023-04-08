2023 NFL draft: Odds are Cardinals will trade down from No. 3 spot

The 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off. In this year’s draft, the Top 5 is not quite like others in the sense two of the five teams have their quarterback situation figured out for the coming season. The Seattle Seahawks are at No. 5 and they employ the services of pro bowler Geno Smith. The other team, the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3, also have theirs in Kyler Murray.

Whatever you might think of Murray – i.e., leadership questions and health concerns – he will be the Cardinals’ quarterback for the foreseeable future thanks to his five-year, $230 million extension given to him last year. While Arizona has the No. 3 pick, odds are picking up a quarterback will be taken at this spot. This dichotomy has certainly been noticed by Draft Wire.

Long story short, with odds increasing a quarterback will be taken at No. 3, and with the Cardinals not needing one, it seems ever more likely they will trade out of the spot. If they do, it will mean all four teams ahead of the Seahawks will be looking to get a quarterback, leaving Seattle the freedom to draft any of the top defensive players available.

However, Arizona now has a defensive minded head coach in Jonathan Gannon, who was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator last year. Philadelphia was sacking quarterbacks at a historic rate in 2022, it’s hard to imagine Gannon wouldn’t want to try to recreate this by picking either Jalen Carter or Will Anderson.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire