2023 NFL Draft: It's not Jalen Carter or bust for Bears at three-technique

Why it's not Jalen Carter or bust for Bears at three-technique

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is still searching for the most critical piece to his defense.

There was a belief the Bears would spend big on a three-technique in free agency but instead focused their resources on revamping their linebacking corps.

With a gaping hole in the middle of the defensive line, the Bears hope to find a disruptive three-technique in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before the red flags emerged, the Bears and Jalen Carter seemed like the perfect match. But is that a gamble the Bears feel comfortable taking at No. 9? If so, they’ll land arguably the best player in the draft in the backend of the top 10. If not, they’ll have six more rounds to find the perfect game-wrecker for the middle of their defense.

But while this year’s edge rusher class is deep, the three-technique list isn’t overflowing with intriguing options.

ROUND 1

Jalen Carter

I don’t need to say much about Carter. On paper, the Georgia star is everything the Bears' defense needs.

Two months ago, we debated whether the Bears should keep the No. 1 pick and draft Carter. The maturity and love-of-the-game questions are reasons for concern. General manager Ryan Poles noted that the Bears still have a young and impressionable locker room lacking the veteran leaders needed to help shepherd Carter early in his NFL career.

Carter is the best defensive tackle prospect since Quinnen Williams. He has elite quickness, hands, strength, technique, etc.

The concerns are real, but if Carter does fall to No. 9, I’m not sure the Bears will be able to turn down the chance to add one of the best players in the draft.

Calijah Kancey

Nine is too high for Kancey, but the Pittsburgh defensive tackle is on my all-draft team.

While he’s undersized, Kancey has incredible quickness and knows how to use his leverage perfectly, which allows him to get constant penetration.

Last season, Kancey registered eight sacks and 47 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Kancey won’t be able to hold the point against the run, but there’s little doubt he’ll get after the quarterback at the next level.

The Bears want their three-technique to get upfield and cause havoc. That’s what Kancey does best.

Potential fall candidate

Bryan Bresee

The Clemson product entered the college football season as a likely top-10 pick, but his stock has dropped due to injuries and technique that still needs some refinement.

Bresee is still expected to go in the backend of the first round, but there’s a world where he drops precipitously.

If that happens, Bresee could be a steal in Round 2.

At 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, Bresee is a versatile defensive lineman with the explosiveness, strength, size, and flexibility to be a force in the NFL.

He has all the physical tools you want but is more of a project than you’re looking for in Round 1.

Day 2

Keeanu Benton

Another one of my draft crushes is a guy I expect to be on the Bears’ radar in Round 2 if they don’t draft Carter or Kancey in Round 1.

Benton is a strong, violent defensive tackle with quick hands and a high motor. In the last two seasons at Wisconsin, Benton notched 49 pressures in 482 pass-rush snaps.

While Benton’s strength and hands are impressive, he lacks the consistent explosiveness to win at the point of attack on a down-to-down basis. Benton has a high ceiling, but he’ll need some finetuning to become a dominant force in the middle of an NFL defense.

Gervon Dexter Sr.

The Bears put a big focus on elite physical traits and scheme fit, so it’s not a surprise that they had Dexter in for a top-30 visit and appear to be very intrigued by the Florida defensive tackle.

Dexter is an athletic marvel. At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, Dexter blew away the combine with a 4.88 40-yard dash and a 31-inch vertical. The combination of size and speed will have NFL teams salivating about what he can become.

But Dexter was a relative non-factor for the Gators in 2022, recording just two sacks, 25 pressures, and 25 run stops.

Can the Bears take the tools and mold Dexter into an impactful three-technique? There’s a good chance they’ll try.

Round 3-4

Zacch Pickens

As far as Day 3 options at defensive tackle go, there are really only two that I like, and one might not make it out of Round 3.

Pickens has the athleticism, bend, explosiveness, and power needed to play at a high level in the NFL.

At 6-foot-4, 291 pounds, Pickens was one of the combine’s early winners. He posted a 4.89 40 with a 9-foot-8-inch broad jump and a 30.5-inch vertical.

Pickens's lightning-quick first step allows him to attack upfield, making him an ideal fit at the three-technique for Eberflus.

The South Carolina product has Round 1 traits, but he isn’t a great run defender and there are some questions about his motor. Those are questions that carry less weight in Rounds 3 and 4.

Day 3

Jalen Redmond

The final stop on the search for a three-technique tour brings us to Jalen Redmond.

The Oklahoma product will be a project. Any team drafting him shouldn’t expect a lot of production out of him in Year 1.

But the quickness, explosiveness, and athleticism he displayed at the combine are evidence that a team can mold him into an effective penetrating three-technique. Redmond weighed in at 6-foot-2, 291 pounds, and ran a 4.81 40-yard dash with a 1.71 10-yard split and a 34.5-inch vertical.

The Bears should be intrigued by the physical tools, and Redmond is worth a Day 3 pick. But they’ll need to add another three-technique elsewhere because he isn’t ready for significant NFL snaps yet.

